Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from from August 23 to August 29, 2023. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.

• Traffic accident, 100 block Polaris Pointe, Aug. 23, 12:20 a.m.

• Harassment, 1900 block Walnut Creek, Aug. 24, 12:07 p.m.

• Burglary, 2200 block Coyote Crest, Aug. 24, 4:01 p.m.

• Domestic violence, 1300 block Republic Drive, Aug. 24, 6:09 p.m.

• Domestic violence, 600 block Brambleberry, Aug. 25, 10:32 a.m.

• Domestic violence, 400 block Fox Run, Aug. 26, 10:28 a.m.

• Harassment, 1900 block Villa Creek, Aug. 26, 2:25 p.m.

• Court violation, 1800 block Snowflake DRive, Aug. 27, 3:28 p.m.

Incidents in the 80132 ZIP code reported from August 23 to August 29, 2023. Provided by Monument Police Department.

• Traffic Accident, 17000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, August 23. 4:32 a.m.

• Abandon Vehicle, Third St & Hwy 105, August 24, 9:47 p.m.

• Warrant Service, 1100 block of W Baptist Rd, August 25, 9:57 p.m.

• Warrant Service, 2200 block of N Nevada Ave, August 27, 3:42 p.m.

• Traffic Accident, 500 block of 3{sup}rd{/sup} St, August 27, 6:06 p.m.

• Found Property, 600 block of Beacon Lite Rd, August 28, 4:26 p.m.

• Traffic Accident. 900 block of W Baptist Rd, August 28, 10:28 p.m.

• Suspicious Activity, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, August 29, 7:29 a.m.

• Asist other Agency, 600 block of Forest View Way, August 29, 10:33 a.m.

• Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, August 29, 1:15 p.m.