Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from from April 5 to April 11, 2023. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.

• Harassment, 1600 block of Rose Quartz, April 5, 8:49 a.m.

• Theft, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, April 7, 2:04 p.m.

• Driving under the influence, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, April 9, 5:36 p.m.

• Subject with a weapon, 2100 block of Seaglass Street, April 7, 8:43 p.m.

• Burglary, 900 block of Stout Road, April 11, 2:12 a.m.

• Driving under the influence, 2300 block of Black Diamond Creek Drive, April 7, 11:30 p.m.

• Burglary, 14100 Block of Penfold Drive, April 5, 5:29 p.m.

Incidents in the 80132 ZIP code reported from April 5 to April 11, 2023. Provided by Monument Police Department.

• Theft, 16000 block of Leather Chaps Dr, April 5, 7:35 p.m.

• Warrant Service, 15000 block of Jackson creek Pkwy, April 5, 7:37 p.m.

• Controlled Substance, 15000 block of Jackson creek Pkwy, April 5, 7:35 p.m.

• Controlled Substance, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, April 7, 6:26 a.m.

• Traffic Accident, 600 block of Hwy 105, April 7, 12:00 p.m.

• Fraud, 15000 block of Maple Creek Dr, April 7, 9:53 a.m.

• DUI, 16000 block of Greyhawk Dr, April 8, 8:58 a.m.

• Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, April 8, 10:32 a.m.

• Robbery, 1300 block of W Baptist Rd, April 9, 2:36 a.m.

• Assault, 15000 block of Terrazzo Dr, April 9, 7:49 p.m.

• Abandon Vehicle, 600 block of W Hwy 105, April 11, 1:02 a.m.