Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from from April 19 to April 25, 2023. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.

• Traffic offense, 300 block Spectrum Loop, April 19, 2:02 p.m.

• Domestic violence, 1500 block Peregrine Vista Heights, April 19, 3:32 p.m.

• Auto burglary, 1000 block of Milano Point, April 19, 6:18

• Harassment, 2100 block of Turnbull Drive, April 21, 2 p.m.

• Assault, 12200 block Gunstock Drive, April 22, 4:37 a.m.

• Fraud, 1600 block Wildwood Pass Drive, April 22, 1:07 p.m.

• Traffic accident, Highway 83 and North Powers, April 22, 10:12 p.m.

• Domestic violence, 600 block of Fox Run Circle, April 24, 6:46 p.m.

• Auto burglary, 11600 block Ridgeline Drive, April 24, 7:39 p.m.

• Harassment, 12200 block Gunstock Drive, April 24, 2:50 p.m.

• Burglary, 11700 block Cloudy Creek Court, April 24, 8:02 p.m.

• Theft, 122200 block Voyager Parkway, April 25, 2:27 p.m.

Incidents in the 80132 ZIP code reported from April 19 to April 25, 2023. Provided by Monument Police Department.

• Criminal Traffic Violation, W Baptist Rd & Leather Chaps Dr, April 19, 6:32 p.m.

• Warrant Service, 1100 block of Baptist Rd, April 19, 6:06 a.m.

• Theft, 16000 block of Old Forest Point, April 19, 6:52 a.m.

• Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Pkwy & Leather Chaps Dr, April 19, 1:39 p.m.

• Warrant Service, 15000 block of Terrazzo Dr, April 20, 6:18 a.m.

• Warrant Service, 600 block of Beacon Lite Rd, April 20, 10:43 a.m.

• Warrant Service, 16000 block of Forest Pt, April 21, 10:59 a.m.

• Warrant Service, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, April 22, 2:50 a.m.

• Burglary, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, April 22, 7:31 p.m.

• Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, April 20, 9:07 p.m.

• Assault, 200 block of W Hwy 105, April 24, 6:05 p.m.

• Warrant Service, 17000 block of Knollwood Dr, April 24, 7:26 p.m.

• Found Property, 800 block of Beacon Lite Rd, April 25, 2:58 p.m.

• Assist other Agency, 4400 block of Bighorn Dr, April 25, 4:51 p.m.

• Theft, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Pkwy, April 25, 8:27 p.m.