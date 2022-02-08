The following is a list of serious incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 26-Feb. 1. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Domestic Violence, 9400 block of Federal Drive, Jan. 31, 5:53 a.m.
- Theft, 9800 block of Federal Drive, Jan. 31, 11:06 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 26-Feb. 1, and published with permission.
- Warrant Service, Jackson Creek Parkway & Leather Chaps Drive, Jan. 28, 3:05 a.m.
- Fraud, 15000 block of Midland Valley Way, Jan. 28, 6:39 p.m.
- Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 28, 7:23 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 28, 7:23 p.m.
- Public Peace, 16000 block of Old Forest Point, Jan. 29, 3:15 p.m.
- DUI, West Highway 105 & Knollwood Drive, Jan. 30, 2:20 a.m.
- Damaged Property, 16000 block of Windsor Creek Dr, Jan. 30, 10:04 a.m.
- Assault, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 31, 4:41 p.m.
- Obstruct Justice, 16000 block of Windy Creek Dr, Jan. 31, 7:49 p.m.
- Theft, 17000 block of Park Trail Drive, Feb. 1, 4:22 p.m.