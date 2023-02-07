Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net Jan. 25-31. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- DUI, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 26, 9:36 p.m.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 27, 5:41 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 27, 7:45 p.m.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 28, 12:37 p.m.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 28, 2:11 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Federal Drive at Interquest Parkway, Jan. 31, 7:33 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, Cross Peak View at Interquest Parkway, Jan. 31, 7:39 a.m.
Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code by Monument Police Department Jan. 25-31, published with permission.
- Theft, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 25, 5:23 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 25, 7:43 p.m.
- Theft, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 25, 8:00 p.m.
- Warrant Service, West Baptist Road & Leather Chaps Drive, Jan. 25, 11:40 p.m.
- Theft, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 27, 6:24 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway Jan. 27, 6:24 p.m.
- DUI, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 27, 8:58 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 15000 block of Lake Mist Drive, Jan. 29, 1:06 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Jan. 29, 10:16 a.m.
- Theft, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Jan. 30, 4:08 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 900 block of W Baptist Road, Jan. 29, 9:35 p.m.
- Theft, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Jan. 31, 7:53 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 600 block of West Highway 105, Jan. 31, 1:02 a.m.
- Damaged Property, 400 block of Beacon Lite Road, Jan. 31, 12:15 p.m.