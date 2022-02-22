The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 9-15. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Feb. 12, 1:18 p.m.
- Robbery, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Feb. 13, 6:57 p.m.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Feb. 14, 12:57 p.m.
- Fraud, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Feb. 15, 4:39 p.m.
- Missing person, 1600 block of Smokey Ridge Way, Feb. 15, 4:39 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Feb. 9-15, and published with permission.
- Abandon Vehicle, 100 block of Misty Creek Drive, Feb. 9, 10:44 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway & Baptist Road, Feb. 9, 1:46 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 300 block of Buttonwood Court, Feb. 10, 3:16 p.m.
- Trespassing, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Feb. 10, 11:21 a.m.
- Trespassing, 800 block of Tailings Drive, Feb. 10, 1:00 p.m.
- Theft, 1400 block of Cipriani Loop, Feb. 11, 12:58 a.m.
- Found Property, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 11, 8:12 a.m.
- Forgery, 1100 block of West Baptist Road, Feb. 11, 10:26 a.m.
- Theft, 1100 block of West Baptist Road, Feb. 11, 10:23 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, Highway 105 & Third Street, Feb. 11, 12:40 p.m.
- Stolen Vehicle, 15000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 11, 1:22 p.m.
- Criminal Traffic Violation, 1100 block of Harness Road, Feb. 11, 3:48 p.m.
- Controlled Substance, 1000 block of West Baptist Road, Feb. 11, 8:34 p.m.
- DUI, 20 block of South Washington Street, Feb. 12, 12:53 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, 60 block of North Jefferson Street, Feb. 12, 12:53 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 1000 block of West Baptist Road, Feb. 12, 4:39 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 500 block of West Highway 105, Feb. 13, 3:10 a.m.
- Obstruct Police, 600 block of West Highway 105, 3:36 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 600 block of Hwy 105, Feb. 13, 3:36 a.m.
- Burglary, 1200 block of Sanctuary Rim Drive, Feb. 13, 10:26 a.m.
- Burglary, 16000 block of Kitchner Way, Feb. 13, 3:16 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 900 block of West Baptist Road, Feb. 13, 3:02 p.m.
- Assistother Agency, 20 block of Gillia Street, Feb. 13, 7:12 p.m.
- Obstruct Justic, 2600 block of Lake of the Rockies Drive, Feb. 15, 1:39 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway & North Higby Road, Feb. 15, 2:52 a.m.