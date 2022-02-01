The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Jan. 19-25. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Burglary-Auto, 12900 block of Cupcake Heights, Jan. 19, 7:23 a.m.
- Theft, 800 block of Black Arrow Drive, Jan. 19, 8:30 a.m.
- Fraud, 2300 block of Ledgewood Drive, Jan. 21, 12:32 a.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 11300 block of Nahcolite Point, Jan. 21, 8:32 a.m.
- Theft, 13200 block of Bass Pro Drive, Jan. 21, 6:01 p.m.
- Burglary, 11300 block of Conglemerate Loop, Jan. 22, 3 p.m.
- Domestic Violence, 100 block of Spectrum Loop, Jan. 22, 6:31 p.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 11700 block of Black Maple Lane, Jan. 24, 7:19 a.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 1200 block of Peloton Point, Jan. 24, 12:42 p.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 11700 block of Black Maple Lane, Jan. 24, 6:29 p.m.
- Assault, 1800 block of Silversmith Road, Jan. 24, 6:36 p.m.
- DUI, 13400 block of Bass Pro Drive, Jan. 24, 11:09 p.m.
- Burglarty-Auto, 1100 block of Medley Grove, Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Jan. 19-25, and published with permission.
- Damaged Property, 16000 block of Old Forest Point, Jan. 23, 10:24 a.m.
- Burglary, Terrazzo Drive & Baptist Road, Jan. 19, 5:01 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 19, 12:37 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Blevins Buckle Trail & Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 20, 6:57 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway & West Baptist Road, Jan. 21, 8:25 p.m.
- Criminal Traffic Violation, 1900 block of Woodmoor Drive, Jan. 22, 4:11 a.m.
- Burglary, 17000 block of Snowwood Drive, Jan. 24, 8:02 a.m.
- Burglary, 400 block of Highway 105, Jan. 24, 1:56 p.m.
- Theft, 16000 block of Leather Chaps Drive, Jan. 24, 5:39 p.m.
- Obstruct Justice, 14000 Woodcarver Road, Jan. 25, 3:55 p.m.