The following is a list of serious incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Feb. 2-8. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Domestic Violence, 200 block of Spectrum Loop, Feb. 3, 4:21 p.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 9400 block of Federal Drive, Feb. 4, 1:53 p.m.
- Robbery, 1800 block of North Gate Boulevard, Feb. 4, 2:15 p.m.
- Domestic Violence, 9400 block of Federal Drive, Feb. 5, 11:39 p.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 13400 block of Bass Pro Drive, Feb. 6, noon
- Burglary, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Feb. 7, 7:36 a.m.
- Burglary, 10800 block of New Allegiance Drive, Feb. 7, 8:27 a.m.
- Theft, 300 block of Spectrum Loop, Feb. 8, 2:36 p.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Feb. 8, 11:27 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from Feb. 2-8, and published with permission.
- Criminal Traffic Violation, West Baptist Road & I-25, Feb. 2, 11:45 a.m.
- Theft, 16000 block of Leather Chaps Drive, Feb. 2, 4:42 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 2300 block of Shoshone Valley Trail, Feb. 3, 10:15 a.m.
- Criminal Traffic Violation, 2800 block of Hunters Glen Road, Feb. 3, 9:49 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 200 block of Beacon Lite Road, Feb. 4, 3:15 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 400 block of Highway 105, Feb. 5, 3:00 a.m.
- DUI, I-25 southbound, Exit 161, Feb. 5, 4:08 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, Terrazzo Drive & Baptist Road, Feb. 5, 2:12 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 15000 block Terrazzo Drive, Feb. 6, 2:18 a.m.
- Traffic Charge, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Feb. 6, 2:10 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 15000 Terrazzo Drive, Feb. 6, 2:10 a.m.
- Assault, 1000 block of Baptist Road, Feb. 7, 1:52 a.m.
- Theft, 600 block of West Highway 105, Feb. 8, 10:20 a.m.