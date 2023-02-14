Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net Feb. 1-7. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Feb. 2, 7:25 p.m.
- Theft-vehicle, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Feb. 3, 6:23 p.m.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Feb. 4, 12:05 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, New Life Drive at Voyager Parkway, Feb. 5, 2:21 a.m.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Feb. 6, 4:46 p.m.
Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code by Monument Police Department Feb. 1-7, published with permission.
- Theft, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Feb. 1, 12:17 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Feb. 1, 12:17 a.m.
- Criminal Traffic Violation, 600 block of West Highway 105, Feb. 1, 1:39 a.m.
- Assist other Agency, Jackson Creek Parkway & Fat Tire Drive, Feb. 1, 3:59 a.m.
- Found Property, 600 block of Beacon Lite Road, Feb. 1, 6:45 p.m.
- Burglary, 16000 block of Mountain Glory Drive, Feb. 1, 7:51 p.m.
- Controlled Substance, 200 block of Highway 105, Feb. 2, 4:46 a.m.
- Assist other Agency, 200 block of North Washington St, Feb. 3, 12:14 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, W. Baptist Road & Terrazzo Drive, Feb. 3, 12:58 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1100 block of Baptist Road, Feb. 6, 2:24 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, I-25 North & Highway 105, Feb. 6. 10:07 p.m.
- Fraud, 17000 Buffalo Valley Path, Feb. 6, 10:25 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 100 block of 5th Street, Feb. 5, 5:06 p.m.
- Obstruct Justice, 500 block of West Highway 105, Feb. 6, 1:49 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, Jackson Creek Parkway & North Higby Road, Feb. 7, 6:52 a.m.
- Robbery, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Feb. 7, 9:26 a.m.
- Fraud, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Feb. 7, 1:20 p.m.