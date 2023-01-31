Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net Jan. 18-24. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Traffic Accident, Jet Stream Drive at Voyager Parkway, Jan. 18, 9:37 a.m.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 20, 5:38 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 20, 6:11 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Interquest Parkway at Voyager Parkway, Jan. 21, 1:17 p.m.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Jan. 22, 3:14 p.m.
Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code by Monument Police Department Jan. 18-24, published with permission.
- Theft, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 18, 1:58 p.m.
- Crimes Against Persons, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 19, 12:03 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Jan. 19, 7:45 p.m.
- Theft, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Jan. 21, 11:09 a.m.
- Warrant Service, Jackson Creek Parkway & Blevins Trl, Jan. 21, 7:32 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Mt Herman Road & Mitchell Ave, Jan. 22, 4:55 p.m.
- Theft, 700 block of Baptist Road, Jan. 23, 8:57 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 15000 block of Little Bluestem Road, Jan. 23, 9:20 a.m.
- Property Crimes, 600 block of Highway 105, Jan. 23, 11:27 a.m.
- Assist other Agency, 17000 block of Sierra Way, Jan. 23, 3:12 p.m.
- Controlled Substance, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, 10:23 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Jan. 24, 1:01 a.m.
- Theft, 300 block of Raspberry Lane, Jan. 24, 5:07 p.m.
- Criminal Traffic Violation, 1300 block of West Baptist Road, Jan. 24, 9:01 p.m.