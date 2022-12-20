Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net Dec. 7-13. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Fraud, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Dec. 6, 6:46 p.m.
- Assist Fire-Medical, Interquest Parkway at Voyager Parkway, Dec. 8, 5:35 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1800 block of Democracy Point, Dec. 8, 9:06 p.m.
- Robbery, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, Dec. 9, 7:13 p.m.
- Assist Fire-Medial, 1400 block of Wanderlust Drive, Dec. 11, 12:53 a.m.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Dec. 13, 5:29 p.m.
Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code by Monument Police Department Dec. 7-13, published with permission.
- Warrant Service, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 11, 12:56 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Dec. 7, 12:34 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 300 block of Mission Hill Way, Dec. 7, 2:37 p.m.
- Theft, 17000 Buffalo Valley Path, Dec. 8, noon
- Traffic Accident, Intersection Sanctuary Rim Drive & Lark Sparrow Place, Dec. 8, 2:26 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 15000 Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 8, 7:53 p.m.
- Theft, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 8, 7:53 p.m.
- Found Property, 400 block of West Hwy 105, Dec. 9, 1:38 p.m.
- Burglary, 200 block of McShane Place, Dec. 10, 4:25 p.m.
- Criminal Traffic Violation, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 9, 8:48 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 9, 8:48 p.m.
- Controlled Substance, 15000 block of James Gate Place, Dec. 10, 1:10 a.m.
- Public Peace, 1400 block of Cipriani Loop, Dec. 10, 1:08 a.m.
- Criminal Traffic Violation, Baptist Road & Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 10, 10:29 a.m.
- Found Property, 600 block of CO-105, Dec. 11
- Obstruct Justice, 80 block of Front Street, Dec. 11, 9 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, Third & Front Streets, Dec. 11, 3:28 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 12, 3:33 p.m.
- Controlled Substance, 1600 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 12, 3:33 p.m.
- Assault, 300 block of 4th Street, Dec. 12, 1:47 a.m.
- Stolen Vehicle, Leather Chaps Drive & Jackson Creek Parkway, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.