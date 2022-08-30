Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net Aug. 17-23. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Assault, 11600 block of Voyager Parkway, Aug. 19, 11:12 p.m.
- DUI, 9400 block of Federal Drive, Aug. 19, 1:32 a.m.
- Burglary, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, Aug. 20, 1:32 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Interquest Parkway at New Allegiance Drive, Aug. 21, 12:17 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 9400 block of Federal Drive, Aug. 21, 2:09 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Aug. 21, 6:51 p.m.
- Court Violation, 11100 block of Cypress Tree Point, Aug. 22, 10:50 p.m.
- Theft-Vehicle, 1100 block of Interquest Parkway, Aug. 23, 6:48 a.m.
- Court Violation, 11100 block of Cypress Tree Point, Aug. 23, 11: 47 a.m.
Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code by Monument Police Department Aug. 17-23, published with permission.
- Theft, 2100 block of Flamegrass Court, Aug. 17, 1:09 p.m.
- Theft, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 17, 11:39 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, 500 block of Highway 105, Aug. 17, 6:23 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 17000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 19, 12:59 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, Aug. 20, 6:45 a.m.
- Theft, 700 block of W Baptist Rd, Aug. 20, 7:35 p.m.
- Assault, 17000 block of Lapis Circle, Aug. 21, 1:05 p.m.
- Stolen Vehicle, 200 block of West Highway 105, Aug. 22, 1:13 a.m.
- Assist other Agency, 400 block of Highway 105, Aug. 22, 12:21 p.m.
- Robbery, 16000 block of Leather Chaps Drive, Aug. 22, 2:17 p.m.
- Theft, 700 block of Synthes Avenue, Aug. 23, 10:29 a.m.