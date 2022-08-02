Editor’s note: Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code will return next week.
Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net July 20-26. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Assault, 9400 block of Federal Drive, July 19, 9:25 a.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 11300 block of Nahcolite Point, July 20, 3:01 a.m.
- Theft-Vehicle, 9400 block of Federal Drive, July 20, 9:25 p.m.
- DUI, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, July 23, 5:40 p.m.
- Burglary, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, July 24, 12:57 a.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 1100 block of Interquest Parkway, July 24, 10:05 p.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 1100 block of Interquest Parkway, July 24, 3:02 p.m.