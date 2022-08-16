Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net Aug. 3-9. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Assist other Agency, 1200 Block of Interquest Parkway, Aug. 4, 1:37 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, Interquest Parkway at Voyager Parkway, Aug. 5, 6:47 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, Aug. 6, 5:25 p.m.
- Vehicle Impound, 1200 block of Affirmed View, Aug. 7, 3:07 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 11400 block of Rill Point, Aug. 9, 5:06 p.m.
Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code by Monument Police Department Aug. 3-9, published with permission.
- Theft, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 4, 2:17 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 15000 block of Woodcarver Road, Aug. 6, 10:45 a.m.
- Warrant Service 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, 6:43 p.m.
- Controlled Substance, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 5, 6:43 p.m.
- Theft, 700 block of West Baptist Road, Aug. 6, 8:51 a.m.
- Criminal Mischief, 1000 block of West Baptist Road, Aug. 7, 3:05 p.m.
- DUI, 200 block of Gleneagle Gate View, Aug. 8, 1:39 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 1000 block of West Baptist Road, Aug. 8, 5:16 p.m.
- Assault, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 8, 4:17 p.m.
- Criminal Trespass, 17000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 8, 9:09 p.m.
- Damaged Property, 17000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, Aug. 9, 10:52 a.m.
- Obstruct Justice, 17000 block of Leisure Lake Drive, Aug. 9, 3:33 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 50 block of Old Carriage Road, Aug. 9, 9:42 p.m.