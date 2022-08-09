Incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net July 27-Aug. 2. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
Theft, 11500 block of Ent Parkway, July 28, 3:34 p.m.
Traffic Accident, Federal Driveive at Interquest Parkway, July 28, 4:59 p.m.
Traffic Accident, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, July 29, 7:16 p.m.
Assist other Agency, 1100 block of Interquest Parkway, July 30, 12:49 p.m.
Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, July 30, 2:19 p.m.
Traffic Accident, 1200 block of Affirmed View, July 31, 3:44 a.m.
Vehicle Theft, 10800 block of New Allegiance Driveive, Aug. 1, 3:41 p.m.
Incidents reported within the 80132 ZIP code by Monument Police Department July 20-Aug. 2, published with permission.
Fraud, 600 block of West Baptist Road, July 20, 8:48 a.m.
Controlled Substance, 15000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, July 20, 1:37 p.m.
Traffic Accident, Beacon Lite & Highway 105, July 20, 6:24 p.m.
Controlled Substance, 700 block of W Baptist Road, July 21, 8:28 p.m.
Obstruct Justice, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, July 21, 8:14 a.m.
Stolen Vehicle, 2300 block of Creek Valley Cir, July 21, 9:01 a.m.
Fraud, 2300 block of Creek Valley Cir, July 21, 9:40 a.m.
Theft, 1000 block East Baptist Road, July 22, 3:36 p.m.
Assist other Agency, 300 block of Oxbow Drive, July 22, 2:11 p.m.
Traffic Charge, 400 block of Highway 105, July 22, 9:54 p.m.
Assist other Agency, 600 block of Beacon Lite Road, July 23, 10:44 p.m.
Damaged Property, 500 block of Oxbow Drive, July 23, 7:00 a.m.
Theft, 17000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, July 23, 8:44 a.m.
Traffic Accident, 1200 block of Baptist Road, July 23, 9:20 a.m.
Found Property, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, July 23, 11:37 a.m.
DUI, Gleneagle Drive & Sun Hills Drive, July 24, 2:50 a.m.
Criminal Trespass, 15000 block of Struthers Road, July 24, 9:47 p.m.
Assist other Agency, 1200 block of Villa Grove, July 25, 8:40 a.m.
Theft, 15000 block of Struthers Road, July 25, 10:02 a.m.
Traffic Accident, Tree Bark Terrace & Sunrise Glory Lane, July 25, 3:51 p.m.
Warrant Service, Lincoln Avenue & Chapala Plaza, July 25, 7 :20 p.m.
Assault, 800 block of Tailings Drive, July 25, 9:07 p.m.
Stolen Vehicle, 800 block of Beacon Lite Road, July 26, 2:49 a.m.
Found Property, 600 block Beacon Lite Road, July 26, 8:00 a.m.
Traffic Accident, Old Denver Road & Peak Prairie Lane, July 26, 6:18 p.m.
Traffic Accident, 15000 Terrazzo Drive, July 26, 7:34 p.m.
Burglary, 16000 block of Old Denver Highway, July 26, 5:45 p.m.
DUI, 200 block of West Highway 105, July 26, 10:13 p.m.
Warrant Service, 600 block of Beacon Lite Road, July 27, 2:11 p.m.
Criminal Traffic Violation, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, July 28, 12:40 p.m.
Warrant Service, 15000 block of Smile View, July 28, 8:00 p.m.
Theft, 700 block of Baptist Road, July 28, 8:00 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Buffalo Valley Path, July 30, 3:42 p.m.
Traffic Accident, 200 block of 2nd Street, July 30, 5:37 p.m.
Found Property, 17000 block of Park Trail Drive, July 30, 10:34 p.m.
Theft, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, July 31, 12:45 a.m.
Traffic Accident, Highway 105 & Beacon Lite Road, July 31, 11:02 a.m.
Fraud, 700 block of Saber Creek Drive, July 31, 12:16 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block Jackson Creek Parkway, July 31, 10:12 p.m.
DUI, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, July 31, 11:11 p.m.
Found Property, Mitchell Ave & Trumbull Lane, Aug. 1, 10:23 a.m.
Assault, 17000 block of Knollwood Drive, Aug. 1, 11:24 a.m.
Theft, 1000 block of Baptist Road, Aug. 1, 9:59 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Buffalo Valley Path, Aug. 2, 10:05 a.m.