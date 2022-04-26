The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 13-19. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Traffic Accident, Cross Peak View at Interquest Parkway, April 13, 10:18 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, April 15, 12:12 p.m.
- Burglary-Auto, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, April 16, 5:03 p.m.
- Theft-Vehicle, 11300 block of Nahcolite Point, April 17, 8:46 a.m.
- Robbery, 1300 block of Interquest Parkway, April 18, 5:30 a.m.
- Weapons Violation, 11200 block of Nahcolite Point, April 18, 6:33 p.m.
The following lists incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from April 13-19, and published with permission.
- Warrant Service, Blevins Buckle Trail & Jackson Creek Parkway, April 13, 10:27 p.m.
- Fraud, 100 block of Washington Street, April 14, 1:07 p.m.
- Damaged Property, 300 block of Oxbow Drive, April 15, 5:42 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 1000 block of W Baptist Road, April 15, 7:56 p.m.
- Controlled Substance, 16000 block of Jackson Creek Parkway, April 16, 4:59 p.m.
- Found Property, 500 block of West Highway 105, April 16, 6:59 p.m.
- Assault, 16000 block of Old Forest Point, April 16, 10:55 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 400 block of Beacon Lite Road, April 17, 3:18 p.m.
- Obstruct Justice, 700 block of West Baptist Road, April 18, 2:48 p.m.
- Assault, Jackson Creek Parkway & Lyons Tail Road, April 19, 7:14 p.m.