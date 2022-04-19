The following is a list of incidents in the 80921 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from April 6-12. Published with permission from Corona Solutions.
- Vehicle Impound, 11300 block of Carry Back Heights, April 8, 4:09 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, April 9, 11:04 a.m.
- Theft, 1200 block of Interquest Parkway, April 10, 3:51 p.m.
The following lists incidents within the 80132 ZIP code reported by the Monument Police Department from April 6-12, and published with permission.
- Fraud, 500 block of West Highway 105, April 6, 9:41 a.m.
- Controlled Substance, 200 block of West Highway 105, April 7, 6:42 a.m.
- Warrant Service, 200 block of West Highway 105, April 7, 6:42 a.m.
- Assault, 300 block of Buttonwood Place, April 7, 9:13 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, 15000 block of Terrazzo Drive, April 8, 5:11 a.m.
- Theft, 1000 block of Baptist Road, April 8, 2:54 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Struthers Road & Baptist Road, April 8, 8:55 p.m.
- Traffic Accident, Second Street & Highway 105, April 9, 9:47 p.m.
- Traffic Criminal Violation, 1300 block of West Baptist Road, April 9, 4:16 a.m.
- Abandon Vehicle, I-25 Exit 161 northbound offramp, April 9, 5:26 a.m.
- Traffic Accident, Struthers Road & Baptist Road, April 9, 11:12 a.m.
- Theft, 600 block of Highway 105, April 9, 2:30 p.m.
- Warrant Service, 1300 block of West Baptist Road, April 9, 3:14 p.m.
- Obstruct Justice, 800 block of Beacon Lite Road, April 9, 8:30 p.m.
- Assault, 400 block of Oxbow Drive, April 11, 4:16 p.m.
- Assist other Agency, 19000 Block of Furrow Road, April 11, 10:50 p.m.
- Assault, 16000 block of Kitchener Way, April 12, 5:55 p.m.