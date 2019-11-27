KIWANIS CLUB SELLING HOLIDAY BLEND COFFEE
The Monument Hill Kiwanis have partnered with Serranos Coffee Co. to present its new coffee blend, Kris Kringle Koffee, for the holiday season.
All proceeds will benefit the community through the work of the Kiwanis Club, which supports a range of local charities, including Tri-Lakes Cares, District 38’s Career Starter and Sources of Strength programs, Safe Passage, Special Kids/Special Families, CASA and others.
Twelve-ounce bags are being sold for $13, with each additional bag for $12.50. Coffee comes in your choice of whole bean or ground. Order at Serranos Coffee or online at MHKiwanis.org, and click on the coffee cup.
Pick up dates for orders are as follows:
• Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Arts and crafts fair at Grace Best School, 66 Jefferson St., Monument.
• Dec. 13, 11 a.m., Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, The Wedgewood Black Forest, 12375 Black Forest Road, Black Forest.
• Dec. 14, 8-9:30 a.m., Monument Hill Kiwanis meeting, 146 N. Jefferson St., Monument.
AIR FORCE ACADEMY WELCOMES GUESTS WITH EXTENDED VISITING HOURS
Visitors to the Air Force Academy without Defense Department credentials can now enter the base daily between 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. through the North and South gates.
Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria said the increase in visitor hours will give more guests and Academy supporters the chance to see the Air Force’s only academy.
“We are proud to be part of a growing Colorado Springs and Front Range community — an exceptional place to live, work, learn and serve,” he said. “The supportive relationships and partnerships we enjoy here are a privilege, and we want this community to feel equally welcome at our Academy. The expansion of our visiting hours is a step in that direction.”
Visitors are required by law to have a valid driver’s license and proof of vehicle insurance and registration to enter the installation and drive on base.
Previously, visitors without DOD credentials were only allowed to enter the base through the North Gate.
“Colorado Springs is crucial to our mission,” Silveria said. “We would not be able to graduate 1,000 cadets every year if not for the incredible community partnership that we share with the Front Range community. We’re open to the DOD community, our friends, our civic partners, and our extended civilian family members who may not have DOD credentials.”