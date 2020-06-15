TLWC CONTINUES SUPPORT OF COMMUNITY
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club announced last week that more than $10,800 has been donated by members to support the club’s 2019-2020 community grants and local support efforts.
“We are so grateful and want to thank our club members for stretching their generosity this year,” said Jan McKinley, TLWC co-president. “This was a huge boost for our charitable events budget, since the organization’s annual Spring Show was canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.”
Monetary gifts of all sizes were donated directly to the club for a total of $8,555 that will be designated to fund a portion of the organization’s 2020 community grants.
In May, TLWC members also donated an additional $2,290 in cash, along with 300 pounds of food, specifically for Tri-Lakes Cares. The food drive and fundraiser were organized in response to help the resource center during the pandemic.
“Our mission has always been to support the Tri-Lakes community through charitable endeavors,” McKinley said. “We are fortunate that this year was no different.”
For more information about TLWC or how to join, visit tlwc.net.
NEW DATES ANNOUNCED FOR 2020 PRO FOOTBALL CAMP
The 15th annual Pro Football Camp has changed its 2020 dates to accommodate the changing schedules of the current NFL athletes who serve as coaches for the camp.
The new dates are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 8-10.
“Pro Football Camp doesn’t just bring any athletes. We bring the right athletes, and that is still our priority. We are changing dates so that we provide the kids with the best experience possible. We know what makes Pro Football Camp unique is the NFL athletes coaching and speaking into the kids’ lives,” said founder and chairperson Teddi Domann shared,
Pro Football Camp will still take place at District 11’s Garry Berry Stadium, 2020 Glenn Summer Road, Colorado Springs.
Sign-ups for this year's camp are still open, but limited spaces remain due to COVID-19 guidelines provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, El Paso County, and District 11. For more information, visit profootballcamp.com or call 719-266-9308.