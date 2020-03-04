SANTA FE TRAILHEAD, NORTH GATE PARKING LOT TO CLOSE
On March 16, the Santa Fe Trail trailhead and the North Gate parking lot, just before the Air Force Academy North Gate entrance, will permanently close to allow construction of the new Academy Visitors Center.
The trail can be accessed at the Edmondson trailhead, located immediately off Woodmen Road just west of I-25, the Santa Fe Trailhead-Baptist just west of I-25 on Baptist Road, or at the western end of Park Drive on the Academy.
A new trailhead will open after construction, but the date has not been determined.
AREA STUDENT HELPS RAISE $2.8 MILLION FOR UI STEAD FAMILY HOSPITAL
Angelina Torres of northern Colorado Springs (80921) was one of more than 2,800 University of Iowa students who participated in the 26th annual student-led Dance Marathon, which raised more than $2.8 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
The “Big Event” pushed the amount of support generated by Dance Marathon over the course of its history to more than $30 million.
Dancers and Dance Marathon leadership fundraise for 365 days to reach their individual fundraising goal.
Dancers, Dance Marathon leadership members and volunteers remained standing from 7 p.m. Feb. 7 to 7 p.m. Feb. 8 to symbolize their support for the fight against pediatric cancer.
Dance Marathon works to create special projects to provide emotional and financial support to families treated at the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital with an emphasis on pediatric cancer and bone marrow transplant patients. It committed $5 million of support to the construction of the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital where the 11th floor is named the University of Iowa Pediatric Oncology Unit.
In addition, Dance Marathon pledged $2.2 million to fund a Child Life Specialist Position to ensure patients are provided the emotional support they need.
VOTING NOW OPEN FOR PEAK ARTS PRIZE 2020 PEOPLE’S CHOICE PRIZE
Voting is now open for the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region and Pikes Peak Community Foundation’s People’s Choice Prize of Peak Arts Prize 2020, a special grant of $1,000 and part of the larger Peak Arts Prize 2020 program.
The voting deadline is noon on March 11 online at PeakArtsPrize.org/VOTE.
Peak Arts Prize funds projects that amplify local arts to new audiences. This year, 31 applications from across the region were received. A panel of five expert judges chose the Top 9 projects, the Top 3 in each category. These projects advance to this People’s Choice Prize round. Of these nine, three are the Peak Arts Prize 2020 grant recipients. One will receive the $1,000 People’s Choice Prize entirely based on the votes of the community.
New this year, the community can also donate to the projects directly from the ballot, introducing crowdfunding to the program for the first time. This new feature is inspired by the generosity of the original philanthropists, Carl and Edith Ellyas, whose estate began the Fund for the Arts that powers Peak Arts Prize.
”Our partnership with the Cultural Office and Peak Arts Prize enables us to realize the Ellyas’ dream of supporting creativity and artistic expression in Colorado Springs. While the fund was inspired by the family’s estate gift, residents and businesses in the Pikes Peak region are welcome to contribute, opening the door to more opportunities for arts organizations,” said Lori Bellingham, vice president of philanthropic services, PPCF. “The celebration of this Fund is that it was created by a family with modest means, who lived in the Bonneville neighborhood, but its impact is immeasurable. We are naive to think we have too little to give. Each and everyone one of us can be philanthropists.”
The results of the People’s Choice Prize, and the official grantees of Peak Arts Prize 2020, will be announced online at PeakArtsPrize.org March 12. Funded projects will all happen before the end of the calendar year.
The video applications for the projects on the People’s Choice Prize ballot, describing their project in three minutes or fewer, can be viewed online at PeakArtsPrize.org/VOTE.