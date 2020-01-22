CALL FOR ENTRIES: 2020 CONGRESSIONAL ART COMPETITION
The 2020 Congressional Art Competition is inviting high school students residing in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District — which includes El Paso and Teller counties — to compete in a nationwide high school visual art competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute.
The competition is held each spring to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
Students submit their artwork through their high school art teachers or individually; the art is then judged by an independent panel of artists who select first, second and third place winners in each category. The process is done through “blind judging,” and judges have no knowledge of the artists’ identity prior to making their decisions.
Entry guidelines, information and release forms for the competition are available at lamborn.house.gov or house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition.
Teachers should RSVP their school’s participation and the estimated number of entries (up to 20) no later than Feb. 14. The artwork submission and drop-off date is scheduled for Feb. 28, between 2 and 6 p.m. at Library 21c, second floor, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, Colorado Springs.
Winners are recognized in both their Congressional district and in Washington, D.C. with a ceremony hosted by the Congressional Institute in June. Winning works are displayed for one year along the hallway between the Cannon House Office Building and the United States Capitol Building for thousands of people to view.
The Best of Show winner will receive two round-trip tickets from Southwest Airlines to attend the ceremony. While in Washington, the winner and their guest(s) may also receive a special “Member Pass” tour of the White House as well as a staff-led tour of the U.S. Capitol Building. Other popular Washington, D.C. venue tours may also be available.
Winners in all categories will be presented with a ribbon and a Congressional Certificate of Recognition along with other prizes. Library 21c will also conduct a “People’s Choice” contest, and the winner will be announced at the conclusion of the Congressional Art Competition award ceremony.
To RSVP school participation, or to for more information, contact Congressional Art Competition Coordinator Elizabeth Tapia at 520-0055 or lizabeth.tapia@mail.house.gov.
CSFS SELLING SEEDLING TREES IN SUPPORT OF TREES FOR CONSERVATION
The Colorado State Forest Service is selling affordable seedling trees, grown by its Seedling Tree Nursery, to residents of the state in support of the Trees for Conservation program. The seedling season is underway, and residents may purchase a multitude of species in preparation for spring plantings.
With spring months approaching, now is the perfect time for residents to purchase new seedlings to improve forest health, offer budding flowers for pollinators and increase the overall growth of the forest. The CSFS is offering many different species, from large evergreens, such as Colorado blue spruce and Douglas fir, to hardy bare-root shrubs, such as caragana. Not only can planting seedlings improve the health of Colorado’s forests, but they can also offer increased property values, wind and snow protection for homes, and even energy savings.
To purchase seedling trees, visit csfs.colostate.edu/southeast/ and download the 2020 Order Form. Once you have filled out this form, you may mail it to the corresponding address for your pick-up location, or you can scan and e-mail it to csfs_woodlandpark@mail.colostate.edu.
For more information about the program, call 719-687-2951.