PRO FOOTBALL CAMP SEEKS VOLUNTEERS FOR 15TH SEASON
Pro Football Camp seeks volunteers to join its 15th season this summer.
The camp is taught by current and former NFL players — also volunteers — to create an instructional, fun and uplifting experience for kid athletes in the greater Colorado Springs and Pueblo communities. Nearly 4,000 children have learned football skills and have developed character traits during their time at the summer camp. NFL players also share their stories of how they’ve overcome adversity during daily “Off the Field with the Pros” sessions.
Volunteers are essential in helping make the yearly Pro Football Camp a success, says Heidi Welge, assistant executive director. “Pro Football Camp is so grateful for the volunteers that show up and ‘show out’ every year. These volunteers make a huge impact on young athletes in the community and encourage every camper to be their very best each and every day.”
“As a volunteer, you can actually witness the steps some of these kids make toward being young leaders during the three days you are with them. It’s immensely satisfying,” said Buddy Gilmore, who has volunteered with Pro Football Camp for several years.
Volunteers range from middle schoolers to parents. They help NFL athletes and coaches run drills, organize the “Meet the Pros” event, and set up and close down camp each day.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pro Football Camp founder Teddi Domann said the camp will follow guidelines provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and local authorities, and will follow all government regulations and guidelines. “We will continue to plan for camp and will keep all participants and families up to date as things develop,” Domann said.
Pro Football Camp is scheduled from 8-11:30 a.m July 14-16. at District 11’s Garry Berry Stadium at 2020 Glenn Summer Road.
Those interested in volunteering, or who want more information about the camp, attending athletes, donations, partnership or registration, may visit profootballcamp.com or call 719-266-9308.
LOCAL GIRL SCOUTS EARN GOLD AWARDS
Two area Girl Scouts are among 44 in the state to earn the organization’s highest honor. Madelyn Letendre and Olivia Tighe earned their Gold Awards for projects they completed that benefit the Tri-Lakes community.
Letendre, a Palmer Ridge High School student, created a “Buddies Club” at the school that partners a student with disabilities and a non-disabled peer to form a friendship, improving social skills and reducing stereotypes.
Letendre said, “The club is a way to foster experiences between students who otherwise would not interact. Through the Buddies Club, students with disabilities are able to foster friendships and, perhaps more importantly, learn interpersonal skills to interact with others in the real world.”
She added, “60% of students with disabilities report being bullied regularly (and) the exclusion of students with disabilities is not limited to my school. ... To address global exclusion in clubs and social aspects of high school, I created a website detailing how to replicate my club. The website streamlined the process of creating a Buddies Club at other schools, easily and concisely communicating my research and my project. Finally, I gave presentations to community members and organizations, spreading my club and website to other communities to kick-start the process in other schools.”
Tighe, also a Palmer Ridge student, provided gifts to military families who have a family member deployed during the holiday season. Tighe also hosted a Christmas party for these families to help relieve the stress of the holiday season.
“… We had people from across the country donate gifts through our online registry for our families. We, also with the help from the (Veterans of Foreign Wars), were able to purchase gifts for remotely stationed families,” Tighe said.
Tighe’s project will now be an annual program run by the Tri-Lakes Leo Club in partnership with Monument VFW Post 7829.
Colorado Gold Award projects benefit communities around the world. Topics this year varied from mental health, improving the environment, increasing literacy rates among children, menstrual equity, bullying, access to technology, and more.