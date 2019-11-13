MONUMENT EXPANDS COMPOST PROGRAM
The Town of Monument is expanding its compost program throughout November to include a drop-off site at Limbach Park.
Residents wishing to donate their used pumpkins and fallen leaves may now donate them to the town using three bright yellow bins on the south end of the park. Household materials will also be accepted.
Please do not dispose of salted or oily foods, animal waste, meat products or pine needles in these bins.
Additionally, the Town has a year-round composting program with a drop-off site at the Public Works facility.
To register for this program and for more information on what materials are acceptable for compost donation, visit townofmonument.org/476/Composting-Program.
CELEBRATE THE CHRISTMAS SEASON DEC. 7
Begin the Christmas season festivity in downtown Monument during holiday events on Saturday, Dec. 7.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Monument Hill Kiwanis North Pole Craft Fair will be held at the Grace Best Education Center, 66 Jefferson St. The Historic Monument Merchants Association will host its Small Town Christmas event at 10 a.m.
Finish the day with the Monument tree-lighting ceremony in Limbach Park. Holiday performances will begin at 3 p.m., and Santa will visit and light the trees at 5 p.m.