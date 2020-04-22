Eight new community volunteers were sworn in as officers of the court by Fourth Judicial District Judge Jill Brady April 10 during the first-ever CASA of the Pikes Peak Region Zoom swearing-in ceremony. These individuals are now court appointed special advocates and will begin the important work of advocating for abused and neglected children in the Pikes Peak Region. The work of CASA volunteers does not stop during the COVID-19 crisis, as children at risk for abuse are now even more vulnerable.