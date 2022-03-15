The Business Buzz features news about the economic scene, nonprofits, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Send updates, which may include photos, to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Spectrum donates $5,000 to Tri-Lakes Cares
Spectrum recently made a donation of $5,000 to Tri-Lakes Cares as part of the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 250 local nonprofits in 30 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019. Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 96,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year. Spectrum employee Tim Beichley, nominated the organization.
Tri-Lakes Cares exists to provide a safety net for low-income households in the Tri-Lakes region, and to help those households willing and able, to work toward self-sufficiency. Funds from this grant will ensure that economically disadvantaged households have access to essential needs such as food, housing, medical care, and financial assistance to keep them healthy and safe.
For those interested in contributing to Tri-Lakes Cares, please see the organization’s current pantry needs at tri-lakescares.org/donate/current-needs/.