Bee’s Book Club has reinvented itself from a traditional book club into a dynamic producer of the widely needed quality face masks designed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
They still have their traditional monthly book club meeting sessions, but since early April they have been efficiently manufacturing and distributing high-quality face masks at a rate of 1,000 per week. The beneficiaries of this effort to date, have been first responders, doctors, nurses, seniors, prison guards and members of veterans’ groups. AARP Chapter 1100 in Black Forest is one of these recipients.
The masks are made of donated 100% cotton cloth and ¼ inch elastic. Every mask is washable and reusable. Each mask takes about 15 minutes of individual effort to produce.
The team of volunteers practices social distancing during the manufacturing process by each working at home yet still functioning as a production line – some members cut the cloth to size, some sew, and others assemble.
The club’s founder and president Adria Lopour coordinates the incremental making and distribution of mask elements by shuttling incomplete items from worker to worker. She also obtains the materials and coordinates the delivery of finished masks. To date, the group has prepared numerous packets of 10 masks which are available for a donation.
Bee’s Book Club has a 15-year history of helping charitable organizations, especially around the Christmas holiday. Their activities include providing toys and other useful items to needy children. Club membership consists of 23 working, retired and senior ladies.
It is a self-funded group, but will accept donations. Their particular need at this time is for the materials to make additional masks. Remnants of 100% cotton cloth are acceptable as they can be sewn together. Contact LoPour at 719-351-1286 to arrange a donation or for more information.