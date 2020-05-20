Bee’s Book Club COVID-19 Warriors, maker of face masks, are assembled in this photo. A “husband helper” is also present. Back row, from left: Denise Coffey, Brenda Darnall, Jeanne Wilbur, Audrey Matheny, Lili Perez, Dani Lopour, Alex Lopour, Adria Lopour and Janette Haver. Front row, from left: Kristi Hilligrass, Gary, Sue Hilligrass, Leslie Carroll and Elin Vaeth. Notice that they are using safe practices by wearing yellow face masks with bee appliques. May 7, when the photo was taken, was the first time they have met as a group in several weeks.