It’s all about “defensible space” and protecting your “home ignition zone” when it comes to wildfire preparedness, says Lisa Hatfield, author of the newly released novel, “To Starve An Ember.”
Hatfield is a Woodmoor resident and citizen-expert on fire prevention. She is also a member of the award-winning Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church Emergency Preparedness Group. For a number of years, she has taught Community Emergency Response Training with Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.
Hatfield has witnessed four wildfires very close to her own home since she moved to Colorado from Illinois 30 years ago.
She says she wrote her book as an alternative to a fire preparedness manual. And adds that her main character also faces his own “family disasters.” Or in the terms of one reviewer, retired Air Force Col. Ross L. Meyer, “his own battle to rid his demons.”
A review of the book on her website by forester David Root, Colorado State Forest Service, states, “‘To Starve an Ember’ teaches the reader about wildfire and the danger it poses to communities, but the characters, who are neither too flawed nor too heroic, keep the book from becoming just another fire agency handout ….Wildland firefighters are dedicated, love the challenge of their work, but they are human and carry around baggage just like you and me.”
Advantages Hatfield mentions of individual homeowners taking on responsibility (“But you don’t have to do it alone!” she says) for their own properties, is that it can make the work of firefighters easier and safer plus it could make their own home a better candidate to save if, in a crisis, firefighters have to choose.
With the recent devastation caused by the fast-spreading Marshall Fire in Louisville and Superior, the importance of fire mitigation and the prevention of fire spread are again top news stories.
Yet Hatfield says that before a disaster occurs when people think it won’t happen to them, they can be doubtful or critical in regard to what they think fire prevention means.
She says she’s often asked, “Why did you move here if you don’t like the trees?”
Hatfield replies that with “mosaic-style” thinning versus clear-cutting, homeowners might instead get the choice to keep which trees they like best. Instead of fire spreading easily through closely spaced vegetation, it can die out or be put out when there is space between trees and shrubs.
TLUMC held a “Wildfire Town Hall” Jan. 19, using the tagline, “Wildfire is WHEN not IF.”
Hatfield’s top three “mitigation is a lifestyle” tips include the following:
The first 5 feet around your house should be a fuel-free zone. Rake away pine needles, etc. Don’t provide food for embers. This includes cleaning out leaves or needles from under steps or other areas “where snow blows after a storm,” and in gutters.
The first 30 feet around your house is your “home ignition zone.” Create a mosaic of vegetation, alternating with empty space. Thin the trees, mow the grass; make sure there is no scrub oak or juniper right next to the house or along the driveway (in order to have a safe route to get out). These types of trees when on fire, have a flame length three times as tall as the plants themselves, as they are full of flammable oils. Which is also the reason, Hatfield adds, these xeric plants survive well in Colorado.
Have a “home hardening,” class A roof that is resistant to smoldering embers. Hatfield points out that fires spread not just as big walls of flames, but also because they throw out large — sometimes softball-size or loaf-of-bread-size — embers.
She also suggests downloading a FEMA document about assembling an “Emergency Financial First Aid Kit,” which contains checklists and contact forms to help compile key records such as financial, legal, household and medical information and contact information, to keep in a safe place somewhere other than your household.
Hatfield says on her website that she’s a “risk-reduction evangelist” who likes to help people. She wants to get the word out to millions of people — and to the 50% of Coloradoans who live next to Wildland-Urban Interface areas where homes back up to or are adjacent to wildland, including forests or grasslands — that there is a lot someone can do to prepare and reduce the risks of natural disaster and/or its ensuing fallout.