For a full day of fun on the 4th of July head to Tri-Lakes for the best holiday celebration ever!

The town of Monument, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Monument Hill Kiwanis will be presenting “A Celebration of Independence”. From an early morning run and pancake breakfast to evening fireworks over Palmer Lake, the day promises to be one tailor-made for making memories.

“We are the biggest and the best small-town 4th of July festival in Colorado," Terri Hayes, President and CEO of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, said. "If you are watching the parade or at the street fair everybody of all ages has a big smile on their face. They are waving their flags, and wearing red, white and blue. There is not a better place to celebrate our nation’s birthday!”

For over 20 years, the birth of the United States along with pride in being an American has been celebrated with enthusiasm in the Tri-Lakes area. The day begins with two early-morning events: a tasty pancake breakfast hosted by St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus, and a 4-mile fun run that is guaranteed to be completed prior to the start of the gala parade. Kids delight in decorating their bikes to ride in their very own parade prior to the main extravaganza. There is nothing like the heart-pumping thrill of watching floats and synchronized marching bands pass by, accompanied by rousing cheers from the crowd.

This year’s theme is honoring World War II Veterans: “The “Greatest Generation”. Three WWII vets will be riding in the parade. The parade will be accompanied by two fly-bys. The first will be presented by the Air Force at 10 a.m., followed at 10:30 a.m. by WWII aircraft courtesy of the National Museum of WWII Aviation.

Monument will host a day of festivities at the street fair, family friendly beer garden, and live bands at Limbach Park. Bands such as Collective Groove, and Skin & Bones will be rocking out with toe-tapping tunes starting at 11:30 a.m.

Heidi Petak, Communications Strategist with Speak Eagle LLC, shares her enthusiasm for the event: “The 4th of July Festival is one my favorite things about Monument because it makes Monument feel like a Hometown. Even my teenagers enjoy the parade…We can’t wait to make another family memory!”

Parking near the festival is limited, but ample parking is available at Lewis-Palmer High School (1500 Higby Road). Shuttle buses will zip attendees to the festival starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m.

Head to Palmer Lake later in the afternoon for a full-blown Festival on the Fourth including food, libations, family entertainment, music, and dancing. Beautiful Palmer Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for more festive fun. Admission is free, but the parking fee of $10 helps pay for event costs.

Of course the cherry on top of any 4th of July celebration is the fireworks! In the words of the Katy Perry song: “Make 'em go, ‘Oh, oh, oh’ You're gonna leave 'em all in awe, awe, awe”! It will be the perfect ending to the perfect day.

To volunteer for the celebration contact trilakeschamber.com. Detailed information about the full day of festivities, events, parking, etc. can be found at townofmonument.org and trilakes360.com