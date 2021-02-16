By now, you’ve undoubtedly heard about the Feb. 1 fire at 105 Social House in Palmer Lake. The blaze that began in the upstairs apartment of the 115-year-old building (formerly known as Paravicini and The Villa, among other incarnations) has for now shut down the popular restaurant’s business.
The fire also displaced head chef Jeremiah Gray, his partner Anne Graziani and their six kids, who were temporarily living in an area normally used as a preparation area for weddings and other events.
The fire leaves big professional and personal challenges for those close to the matter not only for the Gray/Graziani Family, but also for 105 Social House owner Justin Kaye and his half-dozen employees.
“I haven’t been told yet what happened or how it started,” says Justin, who opened the establishment as the 105 Social House in April 2019. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead to get back up and running, but it definitely could’ve been worse. Thank God nobody got trapped in there.”
It was a horrific experience for Anne and 3-year-old son Jackson (the only ones in the building when the fire broke out at around noon). “I was online doing my college class and smelled smoke,” says Anne. “I ran into the other room to find my son, and the whole wall was on fire. I grabbed him and we got out and called 911.”
While the challenges are daunting (Jeremiah, Anne and the kids are temporarily staying in an Air BnB “loaner,” and not sure what’s to follow, and Justin is busy trying to put his business back together), there’s been a tremendous show of support for the place and the people from around the Tri-Lakes community. Bryson’s Chase founder Lindsey Kangas has launched a crowdfunding page for the rebuilding project (GoFundMe.com/f/its-what-we-do-for-105-social-house), and even folks who’ve never met the people involved have stepped up to contribute to the Gray/Graziani family and to the restaurant.
“We caught wind of this, and were in a position to help a little bit,” says Ashley Epp of the Colorado Election Integrity Project, who co-commandeered the barn at Searle Ranch along with FEC United for a “just because” cookout and hoedown on Feb. 5. A spur-of-the-moment raffle that evening raised nearly $600 for the family.
“This is about putting our money where our hearts are,” says Flying Horse resident Charity McPike, Pikes Peak region president for FEC United. “Our organization spends a lot of time on the big-picture issues affecting the country today, but this is not about politics. It’s about helping real people with real challenges right in our community. This is where a true difference can be made in your own backyard, one heart and one act of generosity at a time.”
A planned Feb. 20 barn-bash in downtown Monument (hosted by your “humble” columnist with help from various essential personnel) will be contributing net proceeds from ticket sales to the 105 Social House recovery project, with the bands Ashtōnz and Hickabee donating their musical services to the cause. (Info at ValentinesAshBash2021.eventbrite.com)
“There’s been a lot of love coming out around here, both from friends and from people we don’t even know,” says Justin Kaye. “This is really tough, but we’re going to get through it and we’ll be stronger and more connected to the community when the work is done. To those of you helping us already, THANK YOU!”
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.