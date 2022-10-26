Air Academy may not be losing top runners to graduation this year, but the Kadets aren’t wasting a year.
Junior Bethany Michalak, sophomores Tessa Walter and Emily Beers and freshman Jordan Banta all registered top 10 finishes in 5A Region 5 to put another step forward toward a team title.
Last year, the Kadets finished fourth in 4A, good for the top finish in the area. Michalak will improve the team’s chances, and Walter has already taken a step forward after wins during the regular season.
Even if Air Academy falls short, the Kadets will bring back every one of their state qualifiers next season.
• • •
The Classical Academy gives winning impression before Norris Penrose
The Classical Academy swept 3A cross-country last year, capturing both boys’ and girls’ titles as part of a dominant stretch of wins — seven total for the former, four consecutive team titles for the latter.
In Centennial, the 3A Region 5 leaderboard finalized with seven of the top eight spots going to the Titans’ boys’, led by winner, senior Chandler Wilburn. The girls’ found similar success, taking over six of the top11 spots alongside Kent Denver.
Both figure to be predominantly featured in Saturday’s final results, and regionals were another example of TCA’s potential.
• • •
Sierra’s top WR gallops into top-five receivers once more
Sierra junior Micah Lumpkin led the state in receiving yards much of the year, but fell back in recent weeks before exploding once again for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Pueblo Centennial Oct. 21. He’s up to 1,038 yards this year.
He now sits at fourth in the state behind another pair of locals in Vista Ridge seniors Brandon Hills (first; 1,373) and Keyshawn Dooley (third; 1,085). Doherty junior Solomon Latimer is in seventh with 922 yards.
• • •
Lewis-Palmer slugger finishes among state’s elite power hitters
The fall softball season came to a close Saturday in Aurora, finalizing the year’s top stat collectors for good.
Lewis-Palmer junior Grace Lendt led a talented group of power hitters with 12 home runs, good for second in the state. Nationwide, she sits at 13th.
Lendt hit .500 and also pitched 93 innings for a Rangers squad that improved from 10 wins last year to 15 this year before falling in 4A regionals.
• • •
TCA’s Jackson Baker uses late run to sit atop area in goal-scoring
The Classical Academy’s senior leader, Jackson Baker, did all he could to propel the Titans this year.
He finished the regular season Saturday with another goal to push his total to 34 this season, good for third in Colorado. He registered a hat-trick-or-better in five games this year to aid the team’s 11-2-1 finish before hosting Eagle Valley in the 4A playoffs on Friday.
