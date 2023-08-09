We recently returned from a family trip to Washington State.

It was a birthday trip for me, and I finally met Katrina Sather, my “What About Hope” podcast collaborator, in person. After three years of friendship, I now have proof that she’s real.

I appreciate how travel changes us. In addition to giving me gratitude for all that we have at home, this trip also gave me a chance to practice some of the strategies I learned from the book “The Stress Prescription: Seven Days to More Joy and Ease” by Elisa Eppel, Ph.D.

In her book, “Dr. Epel distills decades of research, infused with wisdom, into a practical yet transformative seven-day plan of science-based techniques that can help you harness stress through more positive challenge and purpose,” according to the book’s Penguin Random House website.

Since reading the book earlier this summer, I’ve used one strategy a few times — writing down what I can and can’t control.

During the trip, we couldn’t control delayed flights. We could control our choice to rebook our flight for the following morning.

We couldn’t control the long line for the rental car shuttle bus. We could control how we responded to the line. After a quick Google search to find out if we could walk instead, we chose to stay put and wait it out.

We could also choose to suspend our worries about what would meet us at the rental car facility because we didn’t yet know what that experience would be like.

I also began to employ another strategy from the book — to reframe stressful events as challenges, so they’re positive instead of defeating.

“This is a challenge and obstacle course to reach our final destination,” I repeated to myself and my family.

This worked out fine until we needed to revise our plans once we got our rental car. Instead of hiking in an area I wanted to explore, we needed to eat lunch. I didn’t have a place picked out, so we went to a Lebanese restaurant in a nearby city my husband suggested, which meant we didn’t go to the area I planned to see.

The timing of the day was out of my control, but I didn’t think to name that to myself. Instead, I started to wish things were different, which brought suffering. And the stress tools were forgotten until we needed them on the trip home.

Overall, the trip was enjoyable and included hiking fern-covered trails to waterfalls; skipping rocks into the crystal-clear river; picking raspberries, blueberries and plums; exploring new places and meeting new people; reading; cooking and eating local food and relaxing in the hot tub at our cabin.

I’m glad we went, and I’m happy we tried working with the stress that came with the trip even if my execution could use a bit of work.

Joanna Zaremba is a writer, podcaster, yoga teacher and life coach. She gives her clients the tools they need to feel good, so they can do what matters. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached at www.joannazaremba.com.