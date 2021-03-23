MONUMENT • With the opening of a second Trails End Taproom downtown, Monument resident Kevin Weese he doesn’t have to travel 30 minutes to enjoy his self-pour concept.
Weese, owner of Trails End Taproom, opened the business’ second location earlier this year in downtown Monument at 252 Front St.
The first location of Trails End is on the west end of Colorado Springs, at 3103 W. Colorado Ave. Both locations feature a self-pour concept, where patrons receive keycards to gain access to their preferred beers on tap, and using the ounces of beer or other beverage accumulated on those cards to later pay their tabs.
The new Monument location features 15 taps from which to choose.
Weese is originally from Colorado Springs and grew up mountain biking. In 1999, he moved to Monument, where his wife grew up. Both have many connections to the community.
However, the business model for Trails End Taproom was designed before its first location was even selected. Weese would visit multiple taprooms after an outing on his bike, and he soon found himself out of place visiting these establishments, being post-activity. He decided his taproom would adopt a “come as you are” design.
Once the business model was determined, he searched for a location until he found what is now Trails End’s first location, literally next to Garden of the Gods and across Highway 24 from the popular Red Rock Canyon Open Space. It launched in fall 2017.
“Most trails adventures force you to drive by our [first] place on your way home,” Weese said. “The goal was to create a community for outdoor people to talk about their adventure, plan trips with large maps on the walls and make new friends.”
However, since building community has always been a keystone for Trails End, some of the events which proved to do so at the Colorado Springs location, Weese plans to bring to the Monument location. One event which encourages groups to meet on a regular basis is the Trailblazers Run, Bike and Hike weekly event. Weese said 100 people will show each week to the event in the Springs.
The Monument version of the event is scheduled to begin March 30 and continue every Tuesday. For information, visit trailsendtaproom.com/trailblazers.
Weese also expects to bring staples of the regional music scene to the new location when COVID-19 restrictions allow, as well as other special events and featured attractions.
“We like fun in Colorado Springs and will bring all this to Monument, too,” he said.
The self-pour concept is unique because it allows patrons to sample many drinks and never have to choose just one, Weese said. On average, Trails End customers tend to pour 4-5 ounces each time and choose 5-6 different options.
What makes both Trails End locations more unique is there is only one house lager tap.
“All other taps always rotate so every time you come in, it’s a new experience,” Weese said. “We like to say it’s a local daily beer festival. There also is no waiting in a long line to get a beer while your friends get to hang out. You can simply pour as often as you want, as soon as you want.”
Because not everyone is a “beer person,” Trails End has a selection of self-pour wines, ciders, mead, kombucha and cocktails available on tap as well. There is even a selection of sodas to help the taproom be child friendly.
Weese said renovations of the Monument facility uncovered an old log cabin preserved behind the structure’s walls — a cool feature which helps add to the atmosphere and experience of the new location.
“You can drink your beer in a building that has all the history you read about,” he said. “If the walls of the cabin could speak ... there’s probably some bullet holes in it somewhere.
“I love Monument and I feel like downtown has always been a bit sleepy. And it has so much potential. It’s a great town with great history.”
As for all food and beverage service businesses, COVID-19 restrictions have made things difficult for Weese, especially when trying to open a new location during a pandemic.
“Nothing has really gone well,” Weese said. “It has been a devastating year. Since we are all about self-pour and community, restricting people from being inside and gathering has really killed our Colorado Springs business.”
The new location was well underway before COVID-19 came to El Paso County, and Weese and company continued to move forward with it in hopes 2021 will “bring the magic back.”
With limited occupancy in both locations, Trails End has been operating a low-profile business model with little advertising presently. As restrictions loosen, the company plans to increase events, extend hours of operation starting in May and launch the Monument location’s food program.
Once the weather allows, Trails End-Monument will open an extended patio authorized by the county health department to allow more tables and seating areas as well as large gatherings outdoors.
So far, since the opening of the new location, Trails End is a dream of what it will become, Weese said, and this is what excites him the most. Already its an example of the business model’s community design.
“We have customers who did not know us but jumped in and helped us in the buildout and even built some sweet elements of the taproom, asking nothing back,” Weese said. “We have a generous community.”