You could just as easily add to the list the names of Annie Metcalf and Susan Smith. They are women who blazed the trail for female wildlife officers in Colorado — Metcalf in the early days of statehood and Smith in the modern era.
And in March, a month celebrating women, I thought it was a good time to look at these two inspiring wildlife officers.
In 1898, Annie Metcalf made state history when she became Colorado’s first female game warden. She was just a year late making national history. In 1897, Huldah Neal from Michigan took the honor when she became America’s first female game warden.
Metcalf was appointed by Colorado Game Commissioner J.S. Sawn to serve as a deputy game warden in Routt County.
According to a Feb. 15, 1898, story in the St.Louis Post-Dispatch, Metcalf was an impeccable shot with her rifle and revolver and an experienced horsewoman, often described as not having an equal among other women.
“The duties of a deputy warden are to hold himself or herself in readiness to be called on at any time to aid in the enforcement of the game laws of the state or to arrest any person found breaking the law, either by killing game out of season or having it unlawfully in possession,” the Post-Dispatch story said of Missouri native Metcalf.
“Miss Metcalf is exceedingly well qualified for the position of a practical game warden. She is an expert rifle and revolver shot, and can handle most weapons as dexterously as any man.
“She is also a clever horsewoman and as a daring, dashing rider she is without an equal among her sex in the state. Being a thorough Western woman, she has had many experiences that do not fall to the lot of the average person of her sex in these days.”
But in the Post-Dispatch story, Metcalf revealed she had her weaknesses.
“It is said that she was fearless, except when it came to cows. She would readily face dangers such as mountain lions; but would run from, or scramble up a telegraph pole, to avoid being in the path of a cow.”
Metcalf was only 26 years old in 1898. This was 22 years before women had the right to vote. Yet, before she could even vote on matters in this country, she was riding her horse across rugged country, with a gun at her side, arresting violators of game laws.
The fact that Colorado had a woman game warden before women could vote may not be all that surprising. Colorado’s western culture has always supported those who were tough, independent and ready to tackle adversity. So it’s only natural that a formidable woman such as Metcalf would have gained respect in her community.
Colorado also has a rich history of protecting it’s natural resources. The first wildlife law in Colorado was in 1861 — 15 years before statehood. So a respected woman such as Annie Metcalf willing to devote her life to protecting Colorado’s wild game, it’s no wonder that Colorado was on the forefront of appointing female game wardens.
Fast-forward to 1974, when Susan Smith joined the Division of Wildlife as a District Wildlife Officer, becoming Colorado’s first modern day female wildlife officer.
Colorado Outdoors magazine profiled her in March 1975 noting she held two bachelor degrees: one in Animal Science from the University of Arizona; and another in Wildlife Biology from Arizona State University.
After completing six month of instruction at the DOW’s candidate trainee school, Smith found herself competing with 209 trainees for just 12 available wildlife conservation officer openings, the magazine reported.
Her performance earned her an appointment rated as a trainee candidate. Smith was appointed to the Vail district on Feb. 1, 1974.
“I needed a job and sincerely believed that I was qualified for this one,” Smith told the magazine in 1975. “I didn’t go into this to prove anything about a woman’s ability to handle the job. It was the work that interested me, the job itself.”
It was not an easy path for Smith, according to then-DOW Director Perry Olson. In a 1990 article about female wildlife officers, Olson acknowledged that some of Smith’s peers did not immediately accept her as a wildlife officer.
“There was a lot of resistance initially to hiring women,” Olson said. “The most often heard complaints were women weren’t strong enough or tough enough to do the jobs.”
But Olson told the magazine Smith and the women who followed her into the agency proved the skeptics wrong.
“I feel some of our women are among the best officers in the division,” Olson said. “They handle themselves well in most cases.”
Today, it’s common to see female wildlife officers in Colorado. As a current female officer, it is an honor to be in this role. It’s great being a role model for young women who want to pursue a career in conservation.
It’s also great when teaching a hunter education class and women come up to me after class and say that they are so glad that there are women wildlife officers, it really makes them more comfortable to hunt.
