The question is not whether a fire could wreak havoc on the Town of Monument.
We know that it could, similar to the fires that devastated Superior and Louisville last month at a cost of more than $513 million, destroying 1,100 structures and killing at least one man.
The Black Forest Fire in 2013 destroyed 486 homes and claimed two lives. Insurance losses in that fire exceeded $420 million, according to Colorado State Forest Service.
In our dry Colorado climate, fast-spreading fires can happen anywhere at anytime.
The question is, how to keep such fires from doing significant damage to existing buildings and town centers.
And the answer is fire mitigation.
“Wildfire mitigation actions are on-the-ground treatments of properties implemented to reduce the chance of a wildfire causing damage,” states the CSFS website.
Mitigating your property can help save your home and may even save your life, when it comes to the spread of wildfires.
Part of mitigation is basic maintenance, keeping roofs, gutters, decks and patios clear of leaves, pine needles or other “fire fuel.” But there’s more to it.
“There are methods for homeowners to prepare their homes to withstand ember attacks and minimize the likelihood of flames or surface fire touching the home or any attachments. Experiments, models and post-fire studies have shown homes ignite due to the condition of the home and everything around it, up to 200 feet from the foundation. This is called the Home Ignition Zone,” states the National Fire Protection Agency website.
But what about towns, downtown shopping districts and more urban areas?
There’s mitigation planning for towns as well, and the Town of Monument is looking to make a long-range fire mitigation plan for the entire town, writes Benn Farrell in a Page 1 article this week.
If anything positive came out of the Boulder County fires last month, it’s this kind of collaborative planning between town governments and fire agencies. In this case, town officials and the leadership of the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, are putting their heads together to make sure a plan is worked out.
“After watching the devastation caused by the Marshall Fire, we all need to consider efforts to prevent the destruction caused by wildfires,” said TLMFPD Chief Andy Kovacs.
Kovacs estimates such a plan could be developed within the next year or two, working conjunction with other organizations and districts.
The sooner the better.
Kudos to these local leaders for thinking proactively. Wildfire season is no longer a season, it’s year-round in Colorado.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015.
