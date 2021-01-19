We could discuss the politics of virus ‘til the cows come home, which should be right around Memorial Day (the perennial pilgrimage of the Longhorns to Gwillimville may not compete with the swallows returning to Capistrano on a national scale, but it’s definitely a thing for us and our neighbors), but this isn’t the time, place or space for such a discussion.
This is a terrific forum, however, to celebrate the spirit of civic pride and initiative which has been on display among Monument town officials and townsfolk in recent weeks. It may sound crazy, but the trustees are encouraging a retail business climate in which owners and patrons alike operate at their own discretion.
“We don’t believe that our governor has the constitutional authority to decide whether or not a business may be open, or at what capacity they may operate,” says Monument trustee Jim Romanello, one of the crafters of Resolution 08-2021 which declares that ALL area businesses be deemed essential. (The resolution may be found at MonumentTownCo.documents-on-demand.com.)
Listening to testimony from business owners and citizens (including Red Rock Ranch resident Mary York’s testimony regarding her mother’s recent passing in a Colorado Springs nursing home ― “she died of loneliness and hopelessness”), town officials unanimously passed the measure as a show of support and an endorsement of a common-sense approach to dealing with this virus and any other health concerns that may arise.
“We’re encouraging everyone involved to practice prudence and good judgment, but not to surrender to fear,” adds Romanello. “We believe in treating our citizens like adults capable of following the science and making their own risk assessments, not playing a game of snitch on your neighbor. These are not big-margin businesses, and the idea that they can make it for an extended period at reduced capacity just isn’t realistic.”
Opinions on this matter aside, one of the truly encouraging (and exhilarating, in its way) elements at work here is seeing the healthy small-town government in action. There will be plenty of folks around the neighborhood who disagree with the town’s chosen course here, but it’s refreshing to see “politicians” taking what may be an unpopular stand in some quarters (including the halls of Colorado state government). “A commitment to trusting the citizenry to make its own decisions on important issues is fundamental to the American idea, and that’s where we’re at on this,” Romanello says.
The trustees want to stress that this resolution does not have legal “teeth”, and that businesses are still answerable to the state health department (which operates under the governor’s direction on these matters). “We just want our business owners and citizens to know that we’re on their side, and that we won’t be enabling this state of perpetual emergency,” says Romanello. “Putting the onus on local establishments to save their patrons from themselves isn’t the American way. People have always had the responsibility to act in their own best interest, and this is no different.”
“The state’s going to do what it’s going to do, but we’re not interested in acting as the governor’s enforcement agents on this one.” To be continued … stay tuned!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.