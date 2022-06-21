MONUMENT • After more than four years of planning, the downtown Waterwise Garden is open for education and enjoyment.
The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce staff and Town of Monument elected officials were on hand for an official launch to the Waterwise Garden and ceremonial ribbon-cutting June 15 at the 3rd Street Santa Fe Trailhead. The garden is designed as a demonstration of a variety of approaches to waterwise applications for landscaping, with the intent to inspire and educate homeowners to try the same at their own properties.
“I actually walk my dog down this path and he always wants to come through here,” Terri Hayes, Tri-Lakes Chamber president and CEO, said. “It’s been fun to watch it develop over the last few years.”
The project was conceived around the time the Monument Public Works Department started thinking about higher water prices and considering its non-renewable water sources. Public Works Director Tom Tharnish pulled Cassandra Olgren, landscaping supervisor, into his office to suggest creating a demonstration garden to help show residents how they could convert the turf zones on their properties into something more waterwise.
Olgren said added regulations and higher prices are usually not a great motivator for homeowners to become waterwise minded, so the project was intended for people to visit and enjoy but also to provide suggesions and information for them if they wanted to create something similar on their own properties.
The garden has signs at each entrance which explain the zones of the garden and the approaches each involves. In addition, the signs provide a QR code which visitors can scan to connect to the Town of Monument website, where resources involved to create similar landscapes are shared.
“We really wanted to design a garden for people to come enjoy and get their questions answered,” Olgren said. “Our source of water is from the aquifer and seems like a whole lot of water, but it’s a lot harder to replenish. Development is really healthy four our community but one of the questions is always, ‘Do we have enough water?’”
Olgren said it helps when property owners convert turf zones to something more water wise because it can cut their water usage in half and provide beauty. It is as much or less work to maintain than turf and remains healthy for pollinators, she said. While many have heard water-wise landscape described by the word xeriscape, some homeowners find the term confusing because it involves the word “zero,” Olgren said.
“It’s not actually zero,” she said. “A water-wise landscape allows certains plants to be a part of it while cutting back the water usage and less strain on water resources.”
Mayor Don Wilson said at the ribbon-cutting the garden projects like the demonstration garden not only help waterwise consciousness, they also encourage economic development for the town.
“The more we can expand the beauty of our downtown area into water wise and have things this attractive which people can enjoy while they are out in our community is a huge positive for our community,” the mayor said. “It brings people down here and visits the local businesses. They want to come back. This is not just water smart, it’s economically smart.”
Olgren said she is always available for questions regarding water-wise landscaping and plans on having related classes and demonstrations in the future.
“We are really excited about it,” she said. “This was a four-year plus process; 2020 threw a wrench in that. We are proud to get to this point.”
Town Manager Mike Foreman said the garden and its approaches will save resources in many areas.
“It’s going to save water for our community and our customers,” Foreman said. “It’s going to save you taxes. When we save water, that helps save taxes. When you save water at home, that helps our state and our community create more water sources.”