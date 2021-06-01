MONUMENT • Do residents of the Town of Monument want to switch from statuatory government to home rule? That’s what the town’s Board of Trustees and staff have aimed to find out.
On May 25, a survey went out to residents of Monument seeking feedback as to whether they would prefer the town’s structure of government switch from a statutory town to home rule.
Home rule means, essentially, that the town’s government would be by its own citizens.
A statutory town, with a population less than 2,000, and statutory cities of more than 2,000, are governed by an elected board or committee led by a mayor and four to six trustees. In general, any ordinances of statutory towns and cities which conflict with state laws are considered invalid.
Described by the 2018 Colorado Local Government Handbook, cities and towns governed by home tule are considered to have greater authority to regulate local and municipal matters than what is available to statutory municipalities. Most home rule municipalities have adopted the city council/city manager form of municipal government.
Presently, the State of Colorado has 61 cities and 35 towns which are governed by home rule. This roughly accounts for 93% of residents in the State of Colorado. There are 161 statutory towns in the state.
The May survey asks citizens if they would vote in a ballot measure election this November regarding a change to Monument’s form of government and how familiar they are with the possible switch.
In the process of making a possible switch, voters would approve or disapprove the formation of a Home Rule Charter Commission and in the same election select fellow residents to serve on the commission. If approved, the commission would have 180 days to draft a new town charter. The charter would be approved or rejected by citizens in a future election.
Although federal and state laws under home rule would still apply. However, home rule municipalities have authority to create local legislation and policies with regard to local issues with minimal intervention from the state.
Home rule cities and towns must still abide by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) amendment, which requires Monument voters to approve any future sales tax or mill levy increases. It also allows residents to have control of future changes to the town.
Town Attorney Andrew Richey presented the aspects of home tule governing to the Board of Trustees during the board’s regular meeting April 5. He said the process of switching takes about a year and the option has been a part of the Colorado constitution.
“Adopting home rule is a very calendar-driven process, requiring election, drafting and proposal deadlines to be met,” Richey said. “The charters created by the commission of residents can’t be amended after proposal, only voted up or down.”
Once adopted, any changes to a charter require a new election and could create additional work and a new process for the town staff. If drafted poorly, charters could also create additional issues for the town and town administration.
Richey said neighboring municipalities like Castle Rock, Castle Pines, Larkspur, Manitou Springs and Fountain have adopted a home rule form of government and a large majority of cities and towns in Colorado with populations similar to Monument’s are also home rule, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo.
If voters decide to approve the adoption of home rule governing, the largest change would be on community development and overall financial well-being of the town, Richey said.
While the state imposes several laws on statutory municipalities which restrict land use and zoning, Monument, under home rule, would have more control over community development and economic incentives for incoming businesses. In addition, the town would have more opportunities for revenue, with voter approval, to adopt taxes on visitors and tourism, such as lodging tax and some user fees which it is not presently able to do under statutory rule.
Home rule would not make an immediate impact on the daily life for residents of Monument, but would both enhance and encourage citizen input, long-term quality of life through better planning, Richey said. Making the change would assist the town with long-term planning with greater flexibility in sources of funding.
“The process of changing to home rule will require a large amount of community involvement for at least a year,” Richey said.
Richey suggested citizens wishing to stay up to date and get involved with the potential switch should visit the town’s website and sign up for its e-newsletter. Residents seeking to be on the charter commission, if approved by voters, should contact Town Clerk Laura Hogan at lhogan@tomgov.org to acquire details. More information on Home Rule can be found on the Colorado Municipal League’s website, cml.org.