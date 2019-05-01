The Town of Monument is accepting applications for presentation of an annual award designed to recognize citizens for their community-enhancement contributions.
The Spirit of Monument Award is presented to an individual who has demonstrated the generosity of spirit, dedication to service and enthusiastic community support. Citizens are encouraged to nominate individuals who voluntarily lend leadership and vision that contribute toward enhancing the town’s quality of life.
Nominees also are considered for organizing or assisting in the achievement of organizational goals, and for serving on community committees and programs lending his or her expertise and guidance.
Monument Mayor Don Wilson and the Monument Board of Trustees will present the award during the city’s 140th anniversary celebration at 11 a.m. June 15 at Limbach Park, 151 Front St., in Monument. Several hundred people are expected to attend the event.
A variety of family-oriented activities top the entertainment bill, These include an assortment of games ranging from cornhole and a dunk tank to a pie eating contest and sack races. Smokey the Pig Wood Pit BBQ will offer food and ice cream for purchase. An assortment of other tasty treats also will be available.
The Monument-based country/Southern rock band Latigo promises to get the crowd in the festive spirit with their brand of live melodies. The Canadian Country Music Association Awards recently presented Latigo with its ninth consecutive “Best Band of the Year” award.
According to Madeline VanDenHoek, community relations specialist/deputy clerk for the Town of Monument, the requirements are clear: nominees must have performed voluntary services that has advanced or assisted in the quality of life in Monument.
“We are seeking nominations for an individual who continually gives of his or her time, dedication and talents to the betterment of the community,” VanDenHoek said.
A committee of staff will review the nominations for selection of the award recipient. Business owners, citizens, law enforcement officers and Board of Trustees and Planning Commissions members are among past recipients who have contributed to the advancement of The Town of Monument’s quality of life.
VanDenHoek said the award was first presented in 2002. Past recipients have contributed significant volunteer hours to a project, such as youth and senior initiatives, and work in Monument’s cemetery and parks. “I believe the board at the time wanted to recognize town citizens and staff for service to the community,” VanDenHoek said.
“We also want to recognize citizens who have demonstrated the generosity of spirit, dedication to service and enthusiastic support of our community. The recipient will have performed any voluntary services that have advanced or helped the quality of life in Monument.”
“This award gives recognition to those people who give their time and talents to make Monument a better place,” VanDenHoek said. “We hope that this will draw attention to the residents who are giving back to the community.”
Citizens are encouraged to fill out a nomination form at townofmonument.org/FormCenter/Monument-4/Spirit-of-Monument-Nomination-Form-57.
Nominators are asked to provide significant achievements, recognition or honors, community activities, greatest strengths and special qualities to name a few. Other questions include the nominee’s company name/organization, job position/title, address, email address and a nomination statement.
Nomination forms are due by May 10. To learn more, visit townofmonument.org/459/Spirit-of-Monument-Award.