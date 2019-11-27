From left, Monument Town Manager Mike Foreman, Public Works director Tom Tharnish (Navy), supervisor Ron Rathburn (Marine Corps), water technician Aaron Wilson (Army/National Guard) and Human Resources Director Robert Bishop (Army) gather around a plaque Nov. 18 at Monument Town Hall during a meeting of the town’s Board of Trustees. The plaque was created to honor the military service given by those in the town’s employment and presented during the meeting.