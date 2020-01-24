By MICHELLE KARAS
After months of upheaval in the Monument Police Department, the Town of Monument has hired a 30-year law enforcement veteran as the town’s new police chief, effective Feb. 3.
The town announced last week that it has hired Cristian “Sean” Hemingway from among 10 candidates for the position. Hemingway, chief of police for Bay Harbor Islands, Fla., for the last six years, previously served for 22 years as a police major for Pembroke Pines, Fla., a news release stated.
“He’s a great guy,” said Mike Foreman, Monument town manager, in a phone interview with The Tribune Friday.
Hemingway will replace Monument police administrator Lee Birk after a period of overlap in their positions.
“Birk will be part of a transition team, and will help transition Hemingway into the job,” Foreman said.
Birk retired in June 2016 as Chief of Police for the City of Westminster after a 41-year career. He started in a leadership role with Monument Police Department on Nov. 12, 2019.
Birk replaced former interim chief Mark Owens, a Monument police commander who was appointed to take over the department when the former chief, Jacob Shirk, abruptly retired last summer after 17 years in the position.
Owens is currently on administrative leave from the Monument Police Department and remains employed by the town, Foreman said.
The circumstances surrounding Owens’ leave are cloudy. “I have no information about that right now,” Foreman said.
KKTV11News, a news partner of Tribune sister paper The Gazette, reported Dec. 5 that Owens was placed on administrative leave following an investigation into an August domestic violence report at his home. Owens was a candidate for the chief position, the report stated.
According to the KKTV article, “It is not clear at this point if the investigation is related to an incident in August when Owens admitted calling his officers outside their jurisdiction to respond to a call at his home, where he was accused in a domestic violence situation. No charges were filed in that situation.”
Shirk’s retirement was also controversial, and was announced in June, a day after his employees asked town leaders to oust him in a letter stating that his “lack of leadership and incompetence” had left the department “in much worse shape.”
He told The Gazette in June that he was retiring after 14 years with the department because he wanted to change careers after decades in law enforcement.
“I retired in good standing. As a matter of fact, the town, to include the Police Department, are throwing me a great big retirement party,” Shirk said in the June 27 Gazette article. “Obviously, if there were big problems, there would be big problems. And there’s not.”
After Shirk’s departure, the town advertised the position of chief. There were 40 total applicants, Foreman confirmed. The town narrowed those applications down to 10, and from that list chose three finalists.
“It is an honor to be chosen as the chief for Monument Police Department,” Hemingway said in a statement. “I consider Colorado a second home and I look forward to relocating to here and to continue to build on the partnerships that have been made with the community and town staff.”
Hemingway is a graduate of Barry University in Miami, where he received a bachelor’s degree in public administration. He holds a graduate degree in criminal justice from Florida State University as well, the release said.
“Mr. Hemingway has served in communities similar to Monument over his 30-year law enforcement career,” said Foreman said in the release. “He is a well-rounded law enforcement professional who has implemented modern programs into the communities that he has led. He believes in the philosophy of community policing, and we believe he will continue to improve our public presence in our community.”
Hemingway was also named as a finalist for a police chief position in Glenwood Springs, according to a Glenwood Springs news release. Joseph Deras, a Gilroy, Calif. police captain, was hired to lead Glenwood Springs police department on Dec. 21.
Gazette reporters Liz Henderson and Rachel Riley contributed to this report.