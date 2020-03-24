At a special meeting Monday, March 23, the Monument Board of Trustees declared a disaster emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This declaration will allow the Town of Monument to more effectively respond to the current health situation, seek and utilize mutual aid, potentially obtain reimbursement, and ensure that the Town’s public health professionals have all necessary tools at their disposal to keep the community safe,” a letter from the town released Monday, March 23, states.
The Town has also closed Town Hall to the general public until further notice, but Town services will continue normally, according to the letter.
On Facebook, Town Manager Mike Foreman and Mayor Don Wilson denied apparent rumors that the town would enter a lockdown as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
“It was reported by KRDO that a town trustee reported that the Town of Monument is going into lockdown at 5 p.m. today,” Foreman said in a statement published Tuesday morning to the town’s official Facebook page. “I have received no directive from any source that would cause the Town of Monument to go into a lockdown."
In the same post, Wilson said, “At this point, neither the town manager nor myself have received any direction from the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, the Governor's office or El Paso County to take further safety precautions regarding COVID-19."
“If the Town of Monument takes further safety precautions, with support from the mayor and the board, in response to COVID-19, notification to our citizens will be made by the Town on all Town of Monument media outlets,” the Facebook post says.
KRDO has since issued a correction.
The Town of Monument remains accessible during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., by phone at 719-481-2954. A list of staff contacts is available on the town website, townofmonument.org/142/Contact. Residents may also find updates related specifically to the coronavirus outbreak at townofmonument.org/498/Coronavirus-COVID-19-Resource-Center, on the town’s social media profiles (@TownofMonument on Facebook and Twitter), or through the Nextdoor app.
“The Town of Monument appreciates residents’ patience and understanding during these current challenges,” the March 23 letter states. “We would like to reassure the community that we are continuing to work closely with our local public health agency, El Paso County Public Health Department, in taking steps to keep our community and staff safe.”