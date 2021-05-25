Tri-lakes area residents learned more about the Monument Police Department’s capabilities and needs during a town hall meeting last week.
Held May 19 at Family of Christ Lutheran Church in the Gleneagle area of Colorado Springs, the meeting drew 30 residents, who listened and asked questions while Police Chief Sean Hemingway presented the state of the police department.
When Hemingway joined the department 18 months ago, he refused to put only one officer on per shift as had been done in a previous administration. Hemingway, who has worked for more than 31 years in law enforcement, said the department’s limited personnel resources necessitated putting more officers on the street.
“We average 2.3 officers per shift,” he said.
Each shift includes a supervisor, two officers and one officer in training. In the future, Hemingway hopes to have an additional officer on each shift to cover the 4.6 square miles of town, plus outlying areas such as Woodmoor and Gleneagle, when necessary.
“We combine the local expectations with nationally accredited policies and standards,” he said.
Several years ago, the department lost nearly 14 officers who either moved to other departments along the Front Range or got out of policing altogether.
Commander Jon Hudson said that at that time, “officers were diving out of law enforcement in droves,” adding that “none of it had to do with our community.
Hemingway said the country’s current climate regarding public safety has made many officers question whether they want to be in law enforcement anymore.
Because of the high turnover in the department, some of the supervisors have only two to three years of experience, he said.
“The internal structure of our police department is a patrol function only,” Hemingway said, adding that he would like to add more investigations and administrative functions in the future.
In 2020, the police department responded to 144 calls for service with 20 officers. That included 57 thefts from motor vehicles, 45 assaults and 17 stolen vehicles among other crimes.
Town Manager Mike Foreman said the town currently spends $1.4 million on the police department, but requires almost double that amount to properly fund the department.
Part of the challenge, Hemingway said, is that the department is in competition with all the other town departments for funding. An Intergovernmental Agreement was signed in the 1980s with Triview Metropolitan District. The agreement stipulates Triview receives half of the town’s sales tax and mill levy.
Last year, the town asked voters to approve issue 2E that would increase local sales tax from 3% to 3.5%. The 50-cent sales tax increase would have provided an additional $1.4 million specifically for the police, but it failed with 57.43% voting against.
In response, one resident noted, “this community is sensitive to government spending and tax increases.”
Although a 1999 mill levy override passed in Monument for Lewis-Palmer School District 38 schools, it has been difficult to persuade voters to approve more money for schools.
Resident Rich Schur, who owns local business Schur Success Group, asked if the extra revenues from a sales tax increase would give the town “the gold standard of police departments, or will this just keep up?”
“That’s bare minimum folks,” Hemingway said, noting as the town population grows, the department will need to follow suit.
Mayor Don Wilson said, “We’ve had a lot of government mandates and it really stressed our budget having these new laws just pop up.” He referred to Senate Bill 20-217, also called the Law Enforcement Integrity Bill. It requires all Colorado police officers to be issued body worn cameras by July 1, 2023 and for departments to retain the associated video.
Hudson said the actual cameras are not too pricey. “Where they’re getting us is the retention of the videos,” he said.
Colorado State Patrol was allocated $617,478 to implement the bill.
It also “removes immunity for local law enforcement peace officers and requires those agencies to indemnify officers acting in good faith.” So, the town offers its officers $10,000 each for a personal attorney of their choosing.
“As the community grows, the police department has remained stagnant,” Hemingway said, noting the goal is to add at least 10 more officers to the force. He also suggested moving the department to a more centralized location within the town.
Each new officer needs a vehicle, ballistic body armor and less-lethal devices, such as tasers. “All those things come with a price tag,” said Hudson, noting the shelf life of most equipment is only five years before it needs to be replaced.
Resident John Gordon said, “I support you guys big time.” When he asked about volunteer opportunities, Hudson said the department plans to hold a Citizens Academy in September. It will be a six-week program to be held Tuesday evenings that will allow volunteers to “see all facets of law enforcement.”
Hemingway said following the program, they will seek volunteers for specific functions.
Wilson said he envisions “a volunteer patrol,” comprised of civilians knowledgeable in police work who could wait for a tow truck or direct traffic, freeing up deputies to patrol the community.
The next police department town meeting is scheduled for May 26 at Limbach Park, 151 Front St., Monument. Wilson asked residents to bring a lawn chair. Pizza will be provided.