Last week, the Monument Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to appoint four people as regular members of the planning commission. There are several commission members whose terms are due to expire in December. This resolution ensures that the planning commission will have no vacancies beginning in 2019.
The four new regular members, Chris Wilhelmi, Jeremy Lushnat, Daniel Ours and Melanie Strop, will all be serving two-year terms that expire Dec. 31, 2020. Ours and Strop previously served on a temporary basis, filling in whenever regular members were absent. Michael DeMarco and William Lewis will fill those alternate positions.
Strop first joined the planning commission in 2017. She has more than 18 years experience as a realtor and serves on the Monument Academy School Board. She’s working toward getting her building license and said that she wants to build single family homes that work with the landscape in a way that minimizes their environmental impact by conserving natural scenery like trees.
One concern she has is that the planning commission needs to play a stronger role in guiding Monument’s growth.
“I’d like the planning commission to take a more proactive approach to getting developers to do what the town wants, instead of the town doing what the developers want,” she said.
Like Strop, Ours has experience in realty and also joined the planning commission in 2017. Ours served in the U.S. Air Force for 29 years and earned the rank of chief master sergeant. His job as a construction manager in the Air Force required Ours to review contracts and oversee inspections of new buildings.
There are some issues that Ours wants to address during his term. He said that many of the town’s ordinances that guide development need to be updated so that new businesses can come into Monument.
“I want to continue working with the planning commission to encourage the board of trustees to update ordinances that control the town,” he said.
Wilhelmi is an attorney for the Colorado Springs law firm Stinar Zendejas & Gaithe, PLLC. Before he became an attorney, Wilhelmi was a mechanical engineer for General Electric. As a Monument resident, he said that he wants to be more involved in managing the town’s development.
“I want to substantially contribute to planning and development in Monument in a more meaningful way and to influence and guide decisions,” he said. Lushnat echoed the sentiment: “I want to help carry out visions and plans for Monument,” he said.
Wilhelmi and Lushnat — an Air Force pilot since 2001 — will be sworn into office at the planning commission’s Nov. 14 meeting. The other newly appointed members will be sworn into office in early 2019.