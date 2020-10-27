Forrest Czarnecki/ The Gazette

Lewis Palmer’s Jade Allen (619) and Aubrey Surage (621) compete in the Class 4A girls’ race at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede at the Norris Penrose Event Center on Sept. 11. Allen and Surage finished with times of 18:40.7 and 18:40:2, respectively. The duo placed in the top 15 at the state championships on Oct. 17.