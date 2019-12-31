Welcome to the Year of Perfect Vision (20-20, get it?). Amazing, though … I used to consider the coming of the year 2000 and how ridiculously old I would be then, and wonder what kind of nerd I’d have turned into at that point (insert punchline here).
To look another 20 years beyond this would have been unthinkable, but it’s really not all that bad. You know; second life-wind, a little bit of wisdom that gets applied here and there, learning to not take oneself too stinkin’ seriously, etc.
As far as resolutions go, you know the drill: get all fired up, roll in early to the gym/office/confessional/rehab center and give ‘er heck for a few days or possibly weeks (or until people stop keeping track, as in my old “swearing off alcohol” days), then get back to our regularly scheduled programming ‘til Lent comes around — if you keep that as an option.
If you’re of that mysterious breed who have seen your Jan. 1 “peace offerings” come to fruition, resentful (and skeptical) kudos to you! For the rest of us, who see this whole thing as the setup that it is or who have resolved to not make resolutions, the key is to keep our expectations reasonable. Just as with life in general, yes?
With this in mind, here are this year’s Resolutions I May Actually Keep:
• Eat more pizza (and burritos, and wings). With the nice selection of restaurants around the area, this one won’t be too tough. See you soon, Pies and Grinders, Arlene’s Beans, O’Malley’s, Back East Bar and Grill, Speedtrap, Bistro On 2nd, et al.
• Play more tennis/basketball/golf/whist (just testing you read the last item; not even sure what “whist” is!). My golf game needs serious work — as do the others; who we kiddin’ here? — but with a little help from my friends around here we should be able to tackle this one. See you Tuesday, hoopheads!
• Keep it local. See resolutions 1 and 2 … the world is pretty much our oyster around here, and I mega-appreciate not having to drive into the Springs every day as I did for 11+ years in another life (and from Monument to downtown Littleton five days a week from 1996-2001).
• Keep my bandmates happy (and healthy). This one’s important … the current Ashtonz lineup is a great bunch of musicians and super-good dudes, and this is a blessing I shan’t take for granted. We’ll be holding forth at a brewery/watering hole/cowboy church/music hall near you as the 2020 “World Tour of the Colorado Front Range” gets rolling; come see for yourself!
Head ’em up!
The 2020 National Western Stock Show kickoff parade and cattle drive (led once again by Texas Longhorns from Searle Ranch, with the one and only Jake Jabs chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal) is set for High Noon on Thursday, Jan. 9 in downtown Denver. The route begins in the Coors Field parking lot and heads along Wynkoop Street to Union Station, then proceeds southeast down 17th Street through the heart of downtown, taking a right onto Tremont (just in front of the Brown Palace) for the home stretch. If you’ve not seen this spectacle in person, why the heck not? Yippee ki-yi-ay, buckaroos and buckarettes; for the full 2020 Stock Show and Rodeo schedule, go to NationalWestern.com.
Palmer Lake pedestrian bridge update
The platform for the foot/bike bridge over the railroad tracks along Palmer Lake will be set in place on Tuesday, Jan. 7. This will be followed by the pouring of the concrete deck (which should take a week or so), followed by additional dirt work to complete the project. “It’s taken a while, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel (or bridge, in this case),” says project coordinator Jeff Hulsmann. For bridge updates go to AwakePalmerLake.org.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.