After a year of Zoom meetings and limited in-person/appropriately-distanced contact, it was meaningful to serve most of our schools’ staff breakfast or lunch at their specific locations last week.
These meals constituted one way we celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week (May 3-7). In D38, we have missed the rituals of visiting classrooms and hosting in-person gatherings. Seeing our staff and sharing our appreciation face-to-face feels good.
Though we limited access to our buildings this past year, most of our teachers provided in-person student learning all year. Our teachers and staff deserve the recognition and thanks delivered last week. They deserve so much more. If you haven’t recently thanked a significant educator (past or present) in your life, I encourage you to do so. The sacrifice and commitment shown by these dedicated individuals make a daily difference in the lives of our children, our community, and our future. Plus, this time of year, a measure of encouragement provides a welcome shot in the arm. With the end of the school year in sight, we strive to finish strong.
Another timely dose of encouragement came my way in the form of an article shared by a colleague. Adam Grant’s April 19 New York Times editorial on languishing resonated with me. He defines languishing as the “blah you’re feeling” saying it can “dull your motivation and focus.” I found meaningful insights within the frame his words put around this past year and our communal experiences. Educators stand alongside our global neighbors as we have struggled to decipher our feelings and thoughts about the circumstances of 2020. Another of Grant’s terms, “foggy windshield,” aptly describes our current filter. I’m looking forward to seeing a clearer future.
Throughout the school year, the work done in our classrooms and the achievements of our students shined clearly. Achievements looked different, but achievements occurred. One example of a different means of celebrating our students came in the form of Air Academy Federal Credit Union’s annual art scholarship show. This year, it was virtual. Thank you, AAFCU, for your significant investment in our students. AAFCU provided over $4,000 to D38 students. I invite you to enjoy our students’ artwork at tinyurl.com/D38artshow.
My hope is that as our community and the world continue to rebound from this past year, we will help each other remove the debris from our figurative windshields, refocus our priorities, and remember the reassurances of connection. Opportunities for connection that I am looking forward to include our continuations and graduations. D38 will again host Lewis-Palmer High School and Palmer Ridge High School graduations at UC Health/Vibe Stadium. These are truly community celebrations which honor both our staff and students collectively. If you have a graduate, I look forward to joining you on May 28. Both graduations will be livestreamed and viewable on our website at lewispalmer.org/graduation.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.