“We moved here from the Chicago area in the Spring of 2013, thinking this would be a nice change of pace … about a month before the Black Forest Fire turned everything upside down around here,” says Tri-Lakes/Monument Fire Department Chief Chris Truty. “I was seeking a new life challenge, and got way more than I bargained for. So much for semi-retirement!”
Chief Truty came to Colorado after 27 years in Mount Prospect, Ill., retiring as Deputy Fire Chief. “My wife Heidi and I are both Illinois natives, and we were ready for a change of scenery,” Chris said. “My parents relocated to Colorado Springs in 2000 and the kids were grown and doing their own thing (Jenna lives in the Springs, son Adam is in San Francisco and Hillary’s in Chicago), which made this make sense. It was a big change personally and professionally, coming from one of the country’s biggest metro areas to Monument, and there was some adjustment for both of us.”
Chief Truty’s literal trial by fire in June 2013 was a big learning experience, even for someone with his decades of firefighting. “Dealing with an event like the one in Black Forest is vastly different from an urban fire, which I found out right away. In the Chicago area, you’re usually working to save a structure and assure people’s safety. Out here there’s just so much area to cover that it’s a whole different ballgame tactically. I was thrilled to see so many different departments, communities and even states coming together to fight this thing, along with the residents themselves.”
Today’s public safety environment presents entirely new challenges, with both police and fire crews learning in the field, as it were. “While we adapt to the daily changes this crisis brings, I feel the need to keep the community up to speed on what we can be doing as individuals to stay safe … to be part of the solution against this virus and to not be misinformed. It’s another massive learning curve, but as always communication is a big part of the equation. It’s a two-way thing: we’re working make sure everybody has the latest information on this thing [Chief Truty’s updates may be found at tlmfire.org/covid19-blog], while encouraging people to let us know how we can help right now or what we can do to better serve the community.”
The Tri-Lakes/Monument Fire Protection District consists of three stations (Highway 105 on the way to Palmer Lake, Woodmoor Drive across the street and down the hill from Lewis-Palmer Middle School and at Highway 105 and Roller Coaster Road) and employs some 50 staff members. Chief Truty’s crew includes Division Chief of Community Risk Jamey Bumgarner, Deputy Chief Randy Trost, Training Battalion Chief Jonathan Bradley and Director of Administration Jen Martin (whose husband Rich is the dude behind the dangerously good Smokey the Pig BBQ food truck). “About two-thirds of our calls are EMS (Emergency Medical Response) and one-third fire-related. My job is to make sure our crews have what they need to do their jobs, which present circumstances have made a big challenge.”
In his “downtime” Chief Truty enjoys reading, history and being a grandfather, is a self-labeled computer geek and has rekindled (so to speak) his interest in woodworking. Heidi also finds herself on the community’s front lines as Haley Chapin’s longtime assistant at Tri-Lakes Cares.
“We’re very involved with our church (the International Anglican Church in Colorado Springs), which is something both Heidi and I are passionate about. We make time for prayer, which helps us to keep perspective especially in uncharted waters like these. I’m proud of the way my staff and the citizens have responded, and we’ll get through this and be stronger for it as individuals and as a community.” Chief Truty may be reached at 719-484-0911 or at ctruty@tlmfire.org.
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.