Monument can stake the claim of “Titletown USA.” At least in the world of Colorado prep sports.
When the Palmer Ridge football team won the Class 3A state championship on Dec. 7, it became the second District 38 athletic team in 21 days to hoist a big trophy in celebration. On Nov. 16, the Lewis-Palmer volleyball team won the 4A state championship.
Eight months earlier, the Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball team won the 4A state title, going 28-0 along the way.
Looking back over the last 10 years, more state championships have been won by the two Monument schools than any other in the state in such close proximity — about a mile as the crow flies, or 2.9 miles if you drive.
The athletic success of the Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge is astounding considering they compete at high classifications (3A-4A-5A) and the state titles are spread out among 10 sports. I am not even counting all the individual state championships won in track, cross-country, tennis and swimming.
Here’s a closer look at the state team titles won by District 38 teams since 2009:
• Girls swimming, Lewis-Palmer/Palmer Ridge combined team (2009, 2010).
• Ice hockey, Lewis-Palmer/Palmer Ridge combined team (2010, 2011).
• Boys basketball, Lewis-Palmer (2012, 2013, 2019).
• Volleyball, Lewis-Palmer (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019).
• Boys cross-country, Palmer Ridge (2014, 2016, 2017).
• Boys track, Palmer Ridge (2014, 2015).
• Cheer, Palmer Ridge (2015).
• Girls soccer, Lewis-Palmer (2016).
• Field hockey, Palmer Ridge/Lewis-Palmer combined team (2017).
• Football, Palmer Ridge (2017, 2018, 2019).
I am well aware that there are contributing factors to the success of all those team championships. In some cases, where there are combined teams, there is a pool of more than 2,000 students to choose from.
Open enrollment has also played a huge role in some teams gaining major talent advantages over the competition. For example, many of the Palmer Ridge football players and Lewis-Palmer volleyball players do not reside (or did not originally reside) in District 38 prior to ninth grade. I know of dozens of top athletes who attended District 20 and District 11 schools, as well as some who lived as far away as Cascade, Widefield and Larkspur.
My response to those who have a problem with open enrollment is to take the issue up with a higher education source. If open enrollment is an option, then programs should not be criticized.
If we expand our search of successful athletic programs in the Pikes Peak region, we will find that many of Pine Creek’s football players don’t live within its boundaries or in District 20. The same can be said for the days when Cheyenne Mountain dominated volleyball and The Classical Academy was a soccer power. TCA is a charter school and its students live all over the region.
However any team is assembled, it still has to come together and play with purpose and have a series of achievable goals. It is not by chance or strictly talent that so many different District 38 teams have enjoyed unparalleled success.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.