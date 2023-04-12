Embers from The Classical Academy’s 2022 girls soccer team still burn within their 2023 squad.

However, the Titans continue to work on their identity, which coach Blake Galvin described as a team that likes to possess the ball and “defend like our lives depended on it.”

“We just have to learn how to bring that identity out on the field on a consistent basis,” Galvin said. “We’re a young team and we’re working to get there. But we’re not quite there yet.”

The Titans graduated six seniors from last year’s team that finished 11-5-1, and those seniors accounted for almost 50 percent of TCA’s goals.

While the Titans form cohesion on the pitch, some players continue to learn new positions.

Sophomore goalkeeper Heidi Nielsen has six games experience in the net for the Titans, but earned praise from her coaches and teammates.

“For it being her first year, she’s pretty solid at keeper,” said teammate Alaina Bonacquista. “We make sure to give her high-fives and let her know the goals are on us, not her. Allowing goals is never on one person. It’s on the whole team.”

Nielsen didn’t allow a goal against Palmer Ridge on April 6 until the second half, when the Bears’ Ava Odil netted the match’s only strike with 32:37 on the clock.

Late in that contest, Galvin witnessed a glimpse of the Titans’ identity blossom.

Nielsen bobbled a save past the touchline resulting in a corner kick for the Bears opposed to a goal kick for the Titans.

The ensuing corner kick flew toward the Titans’ goal with a Bears player heading the ball and a Titan deflecting it. The ball took an awkward bounce off the ground and bounced above the post.

The ball spun downward toward the top of the post and nearly into the net. However, Nielsen stopped the wonky trajectory before it past the line to keep the game at 1-0.

“A save like that is great for her confidence,” Galvin said. “She’s a great athlete and we’re grateful she’s stepped up the way she has. She’s done the training and we’re thankful she continues to progress how she has.”

Galvin said he’s confident the Titans will mesh in the remaining games and clinch a postseason berth.

Bonacquista believes the Titans already have that bond on the pitch and will display it throughout the final matches.

“I think we have a lot of chemistry and when we play, we do it for each other,” Bonacquista said. “We just have to remind each other about how much we care about one another and continue to fight for one another to continue to improve.”

Sans the 2020 season, which ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Classical Academy has earned at least 10 wins every year since 2008, according to Maxpreps.

The Titans started a season with consecutive losses, which they had not done since 2014 when they opened the year 0-3 and went 1-5 through six games.

That season, the Titans finished 11-7-1 and lost 1-0 in the title game to Colorado Academy.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” Galvin said. “I told the girls after [the Palmer Ridge game] that winning this one isn’t the goal. We’re shooting to win games late in the season once we get to the playoffs. Once we get there, we’ll see what happens.”