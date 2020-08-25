For starters, I want to say thanks to all of you who are helping me protect our bears by securing your trash cans to keep these omnivores out of your garbage as the new Colorado Springs ordinance requires for residents west of Interstate 25.
Compared to last year, I can tell that many of you are doing your part to keep bears wild and out of trouble. You know garbage kills bears and I appreciate it. But there’s still room for improvement as we head into late summer when bears amp up their eating to consume 20,000 calories a day in an effort to put on enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking.
So I want to take this opportunity to offer you additional “Bear Aware” steps. I’m a little worried we could see a more active autumn with bears because most of the southeast region of Colorado is experiencing drought conditions.
Drought negatively impacts the natural forage for bears. When bears don’t have enough natural berries and acorns and grasses to eat, they come into towns looking for easy pickings. This brings them closer to people.
In other words, I’m concerned that this will be a “bad year” for the bears and more will be coming into conflicts with people.
Ways you can help bears out:
Don’t feed birds when bears are active
It’s no secret that bears love birdseed. They view hummingbird feeders the way humans view sugary soft drinks, or the same way I do with my fancy lattes. Birdfeeders provide a huge reward for bears that we don’t want to give them.
Keep garage doors closed
Bears entering garages is just a step away from entering into a home. Many of us store canned goods, pet food, and keep a second fridge or freezer in the garage, which can be irresistible to a hungry bear!
Lock vehicles
Bears are extremely resourceful. They can open car doors with ease by pulling the handle or going through an open window.
Keep doors and windows closed
In my 18 months patrolling southwest Colorado Springs, I have to respond too many times to a “bear in a house” call. This is the worst part of my job. It means this bear will be euthanized. Every day, I pray that when my phone rings, it won’t be one of these calls. How did the bear get in? Doors and windows were left open. A bear can easily rip through a screen. When you live in bear country, keep your windows/doors shut. It will save a bear’s life.
Secure chicken coops
Chickens and bears do not get along. Well, the bears might think differently. Chickens are easy meals for even a small bear. Bears can easily break through a chicken coop. If you want to raise chickens in bear country, do your part and electrify the coop. Resources on how to do this is can be found at cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/LivingwithWildlifeWildBears.aspx
Bears aren’t the only predator showing up in our area recently. We’ve had several sightings in recent weeks in the Broadmoor neighborhood of another: mountain lion.
One homeowner video even showed three adult siblings lounging in a backyard as one played with a dead rabbit.
I am often asked if it is normal for mountain lions to live here. This isn’t just bear country. It is prime mountain lion habitat, too. That’s because we have a large population of deer, the lion’s favorite food. Where the deer go, the mountain lion follows.
That fact is another good reason to not feed deer. If you do, you might also be inviting a lion to hang around your home.
To reduce the risk of problems with mountain lions on or near your property, I urge you to follow these precautions and visit the CPW website to learn more:
Be loud during “lion time”
Make lots of noise if you come and go during the times mountain lions are most active: dusk to dawn.
LIGHT IT UP
Install outside lighting; motion lighting works best. Light areas where you walk so you could see a lion if one were present.
Keep it in sight
If you encounter a lion, never run or turn your back. Keep the lion in your sight and make yourself appear large by raising your arms as you slowly move away.
Watch your kids
Closely supervise children whenever they play outdoors. Make sure children are inside before dusk and not outside before dawn. Talk with children about lions and teach them what to do if they meet one.
Supervise your pets
Mountain lions make no distinction between a house cat or small dog walking around outside versus a skunk or rabbit.
It is also important to be able to identify a mountain lion. I often get calls about a lion being in the area, only to be sent a photo of a domestic tabby cat or golden retriever. I bet that gives the little cat a lot of confidence. Bobcats are also commonly mistaken for lions.
In the coming months, I’ll share more of tips and stories about wildlife issues in our community. And remember, if you have a question, problem or column idea, please call me at 719-227-5287. I might even answer your question in a future installment of “Wildlife Matters.”
Cassidy English is a District Wildlife Manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.